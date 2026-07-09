PFF Ranks Jared Goff as Average NFL Quarterback Heading Into 2026

Veteran Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is widely regarded as one of the top signal-callers in the National Football League.

Despite multiple offensive coordinators not working out, the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback has led the Lions' offense since the 2021 season.

PFF recently ranked all 32 starting quarterback's, using a system that was built around evaluating the last three seasons. PFF's passing grade, Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and EPA per drop back were used as the key metrics to establish the annual ranking.

"The 2026 PFF QB Annual provided additional context through advanced passing splits, accuracy metrics, clutch performance and other proprietary data that helped finalize each placement."

Surprisingly, Goff came in ranked at 16th, behind Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold and Trevor Lawrence.

As analysts Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick explained, "Goff's average time to throw of 2.57 seconds was tied for second-fastest in the league in 2025, and his EPA on zero-graded throws ranked second overall at 0.090 per attempt — numbers that reflect a quarterback who functions as an extraordinarily efficient system executor."

In 2025, Goff secured 4,564 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

"He has done nothing but stuff the stat sheet since being traded to the Lions. The former No. 1 overall pick leads the league in passing yards (18,205) and passing touchdowns (130) since 2022, and he ranks sixth among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF WAR since 2023.

"His accuracy was outstanding in 2025, as his 14.4% uncatchable pass rate ranked first in the league. While the Lions missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, it’s hard to blame Goff for their shortcomings."

At minicamp, quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell told local reporters the team is putting last season behind them, including Goff.

The aim is for the former No. 1 overall pick to remain consistent.

“Staying consistent. Staying at the top of his game. He will. He works very hard. He’s smart and has been in this system. He’s very accurate. And we expect him to play at a high level, and he will," said Brunell. "That’s what he brings to the table every day. Listen, this is just OTAs, this is minicamp, and you approach every day as if it were the regular season, which we love.”

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