Tashard Choice Explains New 2026 Goal For Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions have officially given the keys to the offense to running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Already considered one of the best at his position, there is still so much untapped potential for the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back.

At minicamp, running backs coach Tashard Choice expressed to local reporters he wanted the former first-round draft pick to start the new 2026 season on a high note.

"That's been one of the biggest things of me and our conversation with Jah, once he finished the season last year, was the fact that I wanted him to start faster at the beginning of the season," said Choice. "And so, going into the offseason, how he prepared his body, he's doing some MMA training. Training out there in Cali with Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown), doing some different things so he can come back.

"He's looked the best that he's looked so far in his pro career," Choice commented further. "And so for him, the biggest thing was to make sure that he understands his responsibility, his responsibility from the head coach."

Despite being part of a very success tandem with veteran David Montgomery, the decision was made to trade the talented running back to the Houston Texans this offseason.

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A lucrative, long-term contract extension is awaiting Gibbs, likely to be signed before the start of his fourth season in Motown.

"When the head coach tells you, he's giving you the keys, and you have the responsibility for everybody in the organization, every kid, every fan that is a Detroit Lions fan, my onus was to put that on him. And he has to handle that. He has to handle it well. So for him to be in the best shape that he can be in, praying for no injuries at all.

"But the fact that he's smarter, he understands the offense, I'm excited for him. He has a big role to play, and I'm really I'm ready to see what level he plays at right now."

Detroit's offensive line failed to live up to expectations last year, and the injury to tight end Sam LaPorta stalled the running game.

With more efforts made to add depth and talent to the offensive line, Gibbs has the potential to be in the Offensive Player of the Year race all season long.

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