One Lions Player That Could Earn First All-Pro Nod in 2026

The Detroit Lions have had several representatives on the Associated Press All-Pro teams over the past three seasons.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell has been a First Team selection each of the last three years, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, safety Kerby Joseph and linebacker Jack Campbell have each been recognized in this fashion over that time frame.

In addition, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson also cracked the list last year with a Second Team All-Pro nod. On account of the level of talent they have, the Lions seem to be in position to have plenty of players earn All-Pro recognition for years to come.

One player who has yet to attain this level of accolade is running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The Alabama product has proven to be one of the most electric players in the game in his first three seasons, but still has yet to earn what is considered to be the highest honor for NFL players aside from MVP or Offensive Player of the Year.

Of the Lions' candidates to earn All-Pro honors for the first time in 2026, Gibbs is at the top of the list. He is considered to be one of the best at his position in the league, and this could be proven financially if he indeed does sign what is rumored to be a market-setting contract extension.

This is well-earned for Gibbs, as he has had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and narrowly missed that plateau in his rookie season. He has proven to be an indespensible part of Detroit's offense, both with his rushing ability as well as how well he's produced as a receiver out of the backfield.

Last year, Gibbs finished seventh in the NFL in rushing yards at 1,223. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his three seasons, and is considered to be one of the favorites for Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2026.

One factor that could help his case is the fact that the Lions are committing to him as their bell-cow running back. In his previous three seasons, Gibbs has been part of a two-back system with David Montgomery. However, Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason.

While the Lions brought in Isiah Pacheco to serve as the second option, by all accounts they seem comfortable giving Gibbs a bigger share of the action in 2026. This could greatly benefit his chances of having another big year and allow him to get to the All-Pro ranks.

Bijan Robinson was selected as the AP First Team All-Pro running back last year, and he had an impact similar to what Gibbs has for Detroit. If Gibbs can use what should be a bigger role to his advantage in 2026, he could surpass the likes of Robinson and Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley and earn his way to the top of the ranks.

If Gibbs is to have another big season, he could not only earn All-Pro honors for the first time, but could also be right in the mix for the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award.