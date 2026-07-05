Roundtable: Under-the-Radar 2026 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles

The Detroit Lions On SI staff takes a look at the under-the-radar position battles that should be closely watched during training camp.

1. Did Lions handle Terrion Arnold situation correctly?

Christian Booher: I was surprised the Lions elected to cut Terrion Arnold as quickly as they did. It seemed like they were content letting the legal process play out as almost a week passed before the decision was made, and it seems like there’s still a lot to come out regarding the case. However, the team did set a precedent for situations like this by cutting Cam Sutton two years ago, and as a result, the team’s decision overall is not the biggest shock.

Vito Chirco: I think they did. I know it was a swift decision after the ruling was handed down in his pre-trial detention hearing. But ultimately I think it was the right one, setting the precedent that the Lions won’t stand for such off-the-field transgressions. Dan Campbell & Co. have high standards both on and off the field, and if you don’t meet them, you won’t last in the Motor City.

Emmett Matasovsky: I believe that the Lions handled it correctly. Obviously, there is still a long way to go in Arnold’s legal trial, and early reports say there is evidence pointing towards both his guilt, but also towards his innocence.

That said, the distraction that his trial will bring, along with likely missing the entire season while fighting the battle in court, makes Arnold not worth the distraction for Motown. Add in that Arnold may have downplayed his connection with the crime to the staff, and it’s a clear situation for release.

2. What team could Arnold land on, if he is allowed to resume his career?

Booher: I’m keeping an eye on the New York Jets. The Jets are still trying to establish a culture in the second year of Aaron Glenn’s tenure, and as such, I think Glenn could find some value in adding a player who is familiar with him.

This incident will unfortunately linger over Arnold in his career, but I think Glenn could find some value in deciding to take a chance on someone he coached in Detroit. He knows the young player’s character well, and could be the presence that Arnold needs to get back on track.

Chirco: I could see a team like the Dallas Cowboys or N.Y. Jets giving him a second chance. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys often turn a blind eye when it comes to players’ off-the-field issues. Additionally, the Jets have a direct tie to Arnold through Aaron Glenn, who was the defensive back’s defensive coordinator in Detroit.

Matasovsky: Arnold has the talent to be on the roster at nearly any team of his choosing, as there is a reason he was a first-round pick a mere two years ago. I could see the New York Jets going after Arnold with the natural connection to Aaron Glenn from the Alabama product’s rookie season.

3. What is the Lions’ best option at cornerback?

Booher: Right now I think D.J. Reed is still the top option at the position. He has the most experience and is the team’s best shutdown option. As for replacing Arnold, I think Rock Ya-Sin gets the first opportunity but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ennis Rakestraw eventually emerge as a reliable option.

Chirco: I agree with Christian. I think right now it’s D.J. Reed. I wouldn’t label him as a shutdown corner, but I believe he’s the closest thing the Lions have to a No. 1 CB at the present moment. With that said, I do believe Roger McCreary and Rock-Ya Sin will also prove to be solid options at outside corner as the season progresses.

Matasovsky: The best option, in my opinion, is signing Rasul Douglas. Douglas had a very underrated 2025 with Miami, and proved he still has production left in the tank.

Internally, Rock Ya-Sin is the first name coming to mind. Roger McCreary is another player that could see outside snaps, as I am very high on Keith Abney II and think that Abney could play nickel while Ya-Sin and McCreary play outside. Abney is another guy that could play outside, but his size gives me pause, despite the fifth-rounder playing outside with Arizona State.

4. Is there an under-the-radar roster battle not many are talking about?

Booher: There are plenty of interesting roster battles within Detroit’s roster to take form during training camp. With all the attention surrounding the cornerback and defensive end position, let’s not forget about the team’s linebackers. There are several interesting options on the roster, and I’ve had as many as seven make the roster in my offseason 53-man predictions.

Beyond incumbent starters Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes, there are a number of players the Lions could rely on to play meaningful snaps. Malcolm Rodriguez, Jimmy Rolder, Damone Clark and Trevor Nowaske are all players who could warrant a starting type role.

Chirco: I’m keeping my eye on a couple. For starters, I believe there will be a battle developing between D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore for the starting EDGE job opposite Aidan Hutchinson. On top of that, I’ll be closely watching the potential battle looming between Malcolm Rodriguez and Jimmy Rolder for the starting WILL linebacker job. I believe that both Moore and Rolder, a pair of first-year pros from the University of Michigan, will at the very least play meaningful roles in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense in 2026.

Matasovsky: When hearing the phrase “under-the-radar” battle, one comes to mind. We all have heard about the battle on the interior of the offensive line, the defensive back free-for-all, and the EDGE battle opposite Aidan Hutchinson heating up. The internal defensive line battle is one I have my eye on.

Levi Onwuzurike, Tyler Lacy, and Tyleik Williams are all in a fight to play alongside Alim McNeill currently. Obviously, the players will shift in situationally during the season, but there is a fight for the – no pun intended – lion’s share of snaps. Additionally, the linebackers room is one to keep an eye on, as Jimmy Rolder is starting to heat up Malcolm Rodriguez’s seat.

5. Which Lions player would you want to spend the day fishing with?

Booher: For this one, I’ll go with Tate Ratledge. I think Ratledge would be good at finding the hotspots for the fish as an avid outdoorsman, and as a result we could find some nice catches out on the water.

Chirco: I’m going to go with Penei Sewell. I have no idea if Sewell can fish, but I think it’d be awesome just getting the chance to talk football and life with him. I think it’d be well worth my time and quite the memorable experience.

Matasovsky: Jared Goff feels like the best answer here. Considering quite a few of the Motown players come from landlocked states, the California quarterback is my choice here.

Worst case, if my lack of luck while fishing continues to occur, QB1 has a sizable contract, and there would be various dining options to explore.