Projecting When Each Lions Rookie Could Crack Starting Lineup

The Detroit Lions have several rookies who could wind up playing significant roles for the team throughout the 2026 season.

All but one of the team's draft picks made the roster out of training camp, with Tyre West landing on the practice squad. Additionally, the team had an undrafted free agent make the team as Eric O'Neill impressed the staff enough to land a spot.

As the team prepares for its season opener against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Dan Campbell could rely on multiple rookies to play vital roles.

Here's a look at when each of the Lions' six rookies that made the initial active roster could be in the team's starting lineup.

OT Blake Miller

A first-round pick out of Clemson, Miller appears to be slated to start at right tackle. The Lions cut ties with veteran Taylor Decker this offseason, who had been the staple of the offensive line for a decade at left tackle previously.

With Decker out of the fold, the Lions will slide Penei Sewell over to the left side and insert Miller as the right tackle. It was a competition throughout training camp for the right tackle spot, with Miller beating out veteran Larry Borom for the spot.

There will be fairly high expectations for the young tackle. While there could be growing pains early on, the belief is that the durable Miller will be up for the challenge of being a day one starter.

EDGE Derrick Moore

Moore will likely start the year contributing rotationally, with the opportunity to earn more snaps with his performance. He demonstrated some of his ability during the preseason, as he got after the Washington Commanders and recorded a sack, and is expected to develop into a starter eventually.

Veteran D.J. Wonnum will be the starter opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, with Moore likely next in line to play in certain packages. If he can handle his own against the run and put consistent pressure on opposing passers, he could be inserted as a starter by midseason.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Rolder had been limited throughout training camp with an injury, but was practicing for the Lions on Tuesday. The Michigan product had an impressive offseason workout period, and was expected to compete for snaps as a starter replacing the departed Alex Anzalone.

However, the injury and subsuquent signing of Devin White has pushed Rolder down the depth chart. He could still contribute rotationally in certain packages but likely won't have a starting role right away.

Like Moore, Rolder has a chance to earn more snaps by performing well in his opportunities. He should start right away on special teams, but as long as the linebackers stay healthy it could be a longer journey for Rolder to the starting lineup. As a result, late in the regular season is a fair checkpoint to see whether Rolder is a starter.

CB Keith Abney II

The Lions are relatively thin at the cornerback position in terms of experience. D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary give the team three veteran options, but beyond them they're light on proven production.

Granted, Khalil Dorsey has experience, but has mostly been a special teams contributor up to this point in his career. That means Abney could be a darkhorse candidate to have a role defensively. In particular, his ability to contribute as a slot corner could give him a leg up on other competitors.

Ennis Rakestraw and McCreary are both options for the nickel spot, as is safety Christian Izien. However, Abney flashed some potential in the preseason and could get a look early in the year.

While he may not start right away, Abney could have a significant role as the nickel by midseason, and may just be an injury away from stepping into the starting lineup.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

Nobody had a better preseason showing than Gill-Howard, who was a menace defensively in all three of the Lions' exhibition showings. He displayed serious pass-rush ability, and general manager Brad Holmes admitted that he was better than expected against the run.

Gill-Howard enters the season down the depth chart, with Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams set to start. Levi Onwuzurike and Tyler Lacy are other veteran options, which could leave Gill-Howard in a rotational role to start the year.

Late in the year, Gill-Howard could have a significant role. However, McNeill is one of the team's best defenders and as a result it's hard to see Gill-Howard surpassing him. It would be more fair to expect the rookie to be a rotational player in his first season, with the potential to start in year two barring any injuries.

DE Eric O'Neill

O'Neill will be at the bottom of the depth chart, as he'll be a developmental option. However, the Lions are intrigued with his ability, and there's a case for him to be active on game days to start the year.

The Lions likely won't put too much on O'Neill's plate early in his career, as Hutchinson, Wonnum, Moore and Ahmed Hassanein will do a majority of the work. However, O'Neill could contribute as a big end with the hopes of moving into a bigger role next season.