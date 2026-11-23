On Sunday, the Detroit Lions faced off with a familiar opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their fifth matchup since October 2023, the Lions got their fourth win against the NFC South foe and their eighth win of the season, 31-21.

Not only were the Buccaneers familiar with recent history, but also in faces, as Al-Quadin Muhammad, Alex Anzalone and Miles Killebrew were all among the former Lions on the visitor’s sidelines at Ford Field. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles sent out his former Lions players as game day captains for handshakes pregame.

The Lions were able to stand on their defense until the offense pulled away late. There was plenty of good for this week’s good, bad and ugly.

The Good

Goff Back In Early Season Form

After a sloppy game against the New England Patriots in Munich, Jared Goff had a very efficient game on Sunday. Once the Buccaneers lost corner Jacob Parrish to injury, Goff was able to fire off three quick passes to Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown with Parrish’s replacement, Benjamin Morrison, in coverage. That led the Lions down the field for the opening score.

Goff found open receivers, with his tight ends combining for 122 yards on the day, as Alex Anzalone’s linebacking unit struggled with Drew Petzing’s offense. Jameson Williams went over 90 yards for the third time on the season, including a 57-yard deep shot score. With Amon-Ra St. Brown blanketed in coverage, the rest of the unit stepped up.

Goff went 20-of-28, and two incompletions bounced off his receivers’ hands. Better yet, his offensive line stood tall against Tampa Bay, only allowing a single sack.

Offensive Line and Jahmyr Gibbs

The storyline to watch in Sunday’s game was the NFL’s most productive back, Jahmyr Gibbs, meeting the best run defense in the league. Early on, it seemed like the Buccaneers had the advantage, holding Gibbs to 18 yards at halftime. However, the Lions had only handed the ball off eight times at that point.

The Lions turned to a steady diet of Gibbs in the second half, leading to the back adding 80 more yards and finishing just shy of 100 yards on the day, with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. The offensive line, in addition to only allowing a single sack, paved the way and wore out the Buccaneers defense. It allowed the Pro Bowl back to feast when the game had some doubt.

Defense

With the Lions offense spending the first three quarters spinning its wheels from self-inflicted wounds, the defense rose up. In its first game without Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson, the defense recorded five sacks and held Baker Mayfield under 200 yards passing.

Derrick Moore recorded multiple pressures, forcing Mayfield into a Trevor Nowaske sack before getting a half-sack on the very next play, a fourth-down attempt. Chuck Clark, the green dot communicator of the defense and a newly minted captain, broke up a pass while recording a sack.

Every player made an impact on Sunday. The Lions got back Kerby Joseph and the secondary had a different energy on the day. Without D.J. Reed, Campbell and Hutchinson, the Lions held Tampa Bay to 10 points until Ted Hurst’s reception touchdown with 0:08 remaining.

The Bad

Special Teams

For the second week in a row, Jake Bates had a kicking error. The former Michigan Panther pushed a 53-yard field goal wide. He’d redeem himself with an even longer 56-yard attempt being good to push the Lions into a two-possession lead late in the second quarter.

However, the special teams errors were not done yet, as Malcolm Rodriguez left early on a kickoff return to end the first half, resulting in an unnecessary five-yard penalty. Ultimately, that penalty had no effect with the Lions kneeling the ball to halftime.

This is a series of events that the Lions can get away with when facing a three-win Tampa Bay team. However, when meeting an opponent such as Chicago this Thursday, there needs to be an extra emphasis and focus on execution in these games.

The Ugly

Two-Minute Drill Defense

Sunday saw many things go right for a Detroit Lions defense that was missing two Pro Bowl players. The two-minute drill was not among the things to go right, however. The Lions surrendered a touchdown in the final 10 seconds of both halves on Sunday.

The first instance is much more frustrating for Motown, as the Lions had the momentum, a 10-0 lead, and the ball at half. Rock Ya-Sin got beat by rookie wideout Ted Hurst III for his second career touchdown. While Ya-Sin had strong coverage, a mistimed swat after being beat off the line of scrimmage put the Buccaneers in the end zone instead of settling for a field goal attempt from 40 yards out.

The second touchdown is more understandable, but the actions leading to it were the frustrating portions to watch. The Lions were up 17 points and simply needed to ensure that the clock ends the NFC South team’s chances of winning by not being beat deep.

Instead, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph each have to grab at a receiver in coverage for defensive pass interference. When the task is “do not get beat deep,” the touchdown saving grabs remain frustrating.

In the end, Hurst III tallied his second touchdown on the day with eight seconds left in the game, this time against Roger McCreary. In the end, the defense did do the job of running the clock out on Tampa, but surrendering a touchdown was not the ideal ending to a defensive domination.