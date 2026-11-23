Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was able to bank a significant amount of reps in his 2026 season debut.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, there were no red flags medically after Joseph played 67 percent of defensive snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former NFL tight end indicated Joseph would benefit moving forward from banking those reps, especially since the Chicago Bears are up next on the schedule.

Last week, the former third-round pick indicated he noticed many had counted him out, given he had not played a game in over a calander year.

"Yeah, it was just more so, like, it's no point in speaking negativity on my life or speaking negativity into the team or what my situation got going on. Only the highs, man," said Joseph. "Because they laugh at you when you're down, they laugh at you when you're low, but they praise you when you're high. I don't have to explain myself, I don't have to come out here and do all these interviews. I've got no problem with y'all, but it's just something that I've learned. They only care about you when you're doing good."

Review of first game

Joseph did not light up the stat sheet, but was able to be part of a Lions' defense that largely kept the Buccaneers in check.

Following a 31-21 win, the All-Pro safety gave a review of his performance.

"Honestly, as soon as I touched the grass, everything was just so amazing to me, man. I just felt like a little kid at a game store. It just felt so surreal because a lot of people doubted me, a lot of hate I got, man. But all glory to God, and I'm here today," said Joseph. "Even doing the media again, man, it's been a while since I did all this, man.

"So, just getting back into everything, man. I just got to get all the glory to God, man, because a lot of people didn't want to see me here and here I am standing tall. You feel me? Standing tall."

Moving forward, Joseph is now in search of his first interception of the season.

"Nah, man, I need a pick, man. I need a pick. It's all right. I ain't get it," said Joseph. "They don't want to throw the ball down there. They scared. Baker, it's all right. Honestly, I'm just happy we got the dub. It's not all about me, man. It's about the team. So we get this dub, man, I'm fine. I still want that pick, but they got to throw it deep."

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