What Massive Myles Garrett Trade Means for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have aspirations of contending for a Super Bowl, and those hopes just encountered a big roadblock.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal to acquire defensive end Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. The deal sent shockwaves through the NFL landscape, as the move announces the Los Angeles Rams' intentions of contention.

Garrett, 30, has earned five All-Pro honors and is a two-time defensive player of the year. In nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he has recorded 125.5 sacks and broke the single-season sack record last year with 23.

The Rams have a veteran core and have been aggressive throughout the offseason, acquiring Trent McDuffie and now Garrett via trade. After a loss in the NFC Championship game last year, they clearly have hopes of getting to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles bowed out last year to their division rival Seattle in the NFC title game, and have made it clear that their intention is to dethrone the Seahawks.

This provides a challenge for the Lions, who have high aspirations of their own. They won't see the Rams this year in the regular season, so any possible meeting would have to be in the postseason which would obviously come with elevated stakes.

On paper, this trade makes the Rams one of the teams to beat in the league. In addition to Garret, they have players like Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua returning on offense.

The Rams beat the Lions head-to-head last season late in the year, earning a 41-34 victory in what was a highly competitive contest. Detroit has gotten the best of the Rams in the past, however, including a win in the postseason at Ford Field in 2023.

Los Angeles did have to part ways with one of their top young defenders in this deal, as they sent 2024 first-round pick Jared Verse back to the Browns along with draft compensation. It's the latest example of the Rams' decision to use picks in big trades.

Since 2016, the Rams have made three first-round picks. Of those selections, one was made this year in quarterback Ty Simpson. The other two are quarterback Jared Goff and Verse, both of whom have been sent to other teams in big trades.

The Lions were the beneficiaries of the Goff deal, which has been a trade that worked out favorably for both teams. Now, the Lions are hoping that Goff can help them get by a reloaded Rams roster that looks to be one of the favorites in the NFC.

Detroit is looking to rebound after their last-place finish last year, but their path to a playoff run just became more challenging with the Rams' latest move.