What Two Recent Contract Extensions Mean For Lions TE Sam LaPorta

A division rival of the Detroit Lions may have helped set up their next big move.

On Saturday, a pair of teams including the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders agreed to contract extensions with their respective tight ends, which is paving the way for the Lions to get a deal done with Sam LaPorta.

The Packers agreed to a four-year extension with Tucker Kraft, which is worth up to $92 million over the duration of the contract with a $26.5 million signing bonus. The deal is worth $19.66 million in average annual value over the first three years, according to NFL reports.

This deal will make Kraft the NFL's highest-paid tight end, surpassing the total value of George Kittle's four-year, $76 million contract.

Additionally, the Raiders handed Michael Mayer a three-year deal worth $45 million and $30 million guaranteed shortly after. Both tight ends are members of the 2023 NFL Draft class, as was LaPorta. As a result, there is a foundation now for what a deal with LaPorta could look like.

Mayer and Kraft are the latest members of this draft class to get paid, with Kyle Pitts also receiving a contract extension earlier this offseason. The Lions have moved slower with LaPorta, but have gotten deals done with other members of the draft class in Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell.

Now, LaPorta appears to be next in line. In terms of production, LaPorta has outperformed both Kraft and Mayer in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. As a result, LaPorta's deal could reach $20 million in average annual value and reset the market.

The Iowa product has recorded 186 receptions, 2,104 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches over his first three NFL seasons. He set the NFL record for receptions from a rookie tight end in 2023, and was on pace for another big year last year before a herniated disk in his back ended his season early.

That injury limited him throughout the offseason workout process, which in turn likely led to a delay in contract extension talks. However, he was healthy most of training camp and appears primed for another solid season.

Detroit made some cap room available for the upcoming season, as the front office restructured contracts for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell. However, that money may not play a large role in the contract for LaPorta as his deal will be for future years.

The timing of these deals is also interesting, as the Lions have shown they're willing to negotiate throughout the season. A notable case is wide receiver Jameson Williams, who signed his contract extension on the eve of the Lions' regular season last year.

With two notable deals done within their organization, and two notable deals now done recently at the position, LaPorta appears to be next in line for a contract extension heading into the 2026 season.

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