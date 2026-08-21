Would Trading for CB Joey Porter Jr. Elevate Detroit Lions Secondary?

The Detroit Lions have some lingering concerns about their secondary heading into the 2026 season.

In particular, there are injuries hindering the safety position with both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch sidelined. At cornerback, there is looming uncertainty as far as who the second option will be opposite of veteran D.J. Reed.

At this point, the Lions seem content with starting fellow veteran Rock Ya-Sin at the position. Ya-Sin has been the top performer aside from Reed at this point in camp, as he has outplayed third-year corner Ennis Rakestraw among others.

However, an intriguing cornerback option could become available via trade ahead of the start of the regular season in Joey Porter Jr. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Porter Jr. has reportedly been viewed as available across the league according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is a name multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about as a potential trade target, per sources," Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "JPJ is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with where the CB market is, teams have wondered if Pittsburgh could ultimately be open to a move with the Pro Bowl caliber corner."

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Porter is a former second-round pick out of Penn State and is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the Steelers. He reportedly aggrivated a back injury during the team's conditioning test, though Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy recently provided a positive update on his status.

If Porter was indeed available for a trade, the Lions would certainly be among the suitors. There's a lot to like about the potential fit, as he was believed to be a player that would fit with the team's defensive style as he was a prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In three NFL seasons, Porter has recorded three career interceptions to go along with 165 combined tackles, 31 passes defensed and three tackles for loss.

His Pro Football Focus metrics are not eye-popping, but solid nonetheless. He recorded a 74.1 coverage grade last year, while posting a 67.6 overall defensive grade last season. That year, he also posted a sterling 48 percent completion percentage and a NFL passer rating of 56.2.

Porter's cap number is very affordable for the Lions, as the final year of his rookie deal comes with a cap hit of slightly under $5 million. The Lions, meanwhile, have $11.7 million in available cap space for the upcoming season.

Detroit has preferred to take a good chunk of that cap space into the regular season, as there are needs that pop up due to injuries and require signings throughout the 18-week regular season slate. However, an addition like Porter could be a very meaningful one that would be worth the price they pay.

The biggest concern with Porter is his health for the upcoming season, as the back injury could continue to linger. He hasn't been activated nearly a month into training camp, and at this stage trading for an injured player comes with inherent risk.

Additionally, given the Lions' method of operation and their desire to retain their drafted talent, there may not be an extension on the horizon for Porter with the team. This would mean that the Lions would likely be parting ways with draft capital that Brad Holmes highly values in order to acquire a rental player.

An extension for Porter could be in the range of $30 million per year, which is simply a number the Lions won't be able to afford given the fact that they've already extended Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell and could have plans to do so with Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch.

Still, there is a very valid argument that could be made for the impact the Lions would get from adding Porter to their secondary. He profiles as an instant upgrade to the room, with shutdown potential and the ability to match up against difficult receivers in the division such as Justin Jefferson in Minnesota.

Ultimately, Porter would be a wise investment for the Lions in their quest to build a Super Bowl contender for the 2026 season. While it could only be a one-year partnership, the team would get an elite-level corner who could help them get over the hump in the NFC and reach the pinnacle for the first time in team history.