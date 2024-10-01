Are Lions Viewed as Bad Boys of NFL?
The Detroit Lions were able to improve their record to 3-1 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit's offense was able to score 42 points and the defense forced turnovers at critical moments of the Monday Night Football contest.
The officials tossed my penalty flags in the primetime contest, especially against the Lions, who incurred 12 penalties at Ford Field.
“Look, something that we’ve got to talk about because it’s gonna become a narrative," this writer said. "The Lions want to play physical, gritty football. The NFL, I don’t think wants the bad boys of the NFL rolling around throwing up their discussion of, ‘We want to be violent and physical,’ so openly and in a manner in which could be interpreted as outside the rules. Look, it’s gonna be tough because the Lions are publicly speaking, ‘We want to be violent, we want to be aggressive, we want to be nasty, we want put people in the ground,’ bite kneecaps, as some would say."
Veteran defensive back Carlton Davis, who was penalized three times in coverage, was pleading with officials to allow a little more ability to play physical against the talented Seattle wideouts.
"The problem is there’s these dudes in these striped uniforms that have the potential to throw flags, and Carlton Davis was livid," this writer explained. "He was begging, he was pleading, ‘Please stop throwing flags.’ What’s crazy is that this took place at Ford Field. This did not take place in Seattle where you would expect that.”
The latest Lone Wolves podcast recaps Detroit's win over Seattle, analyzes what went right for the offense and what made Seattle's offense so successful against the defense.
