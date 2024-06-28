Can Lions Keep Both Taylor Decker, Alim McNeill?
The Detroit Lions handed out lucrative, long-term contract extensions to key offensive weapons this offseason.
With Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell each earning extensions, Detroit's front office will have some key decisions to make on left tackle Taylor Decker and defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
"It's gonna be tough. I think that not extending Alim McNeill this offseason is a gamble on both sides. If I were the Lions, I would've tried to lock this thing up early this offseason before you start generating all the buzz. Just the way we've talked about Alim McNeill this offseason has really made his value increase," said Christian Booher. "And then if he has the season everybody expects him to, at that point he's probably gone."
McNeill is in the final year of his rookie contract and is owed $3.091 million in base salary. Decker, meanwhile, is in the last year of the five-year, $59.65 million extension.
"The Lions still have a finite amount of money even though that cap space is gonna continue to increase as the NFL continues to make money. But at the end of the day, you can't pay everyone that large, hefty contract extension and you've done it with Sewell, you've done it with St. Brown already," Booher continued. "If you were gonna hand out a third heavy contract from that specific Draft class, that's where you start to run into trouble. But also, you could take that money and you could spend it on the extensions for smaller contracts for Derrick Barnes and maybe (Ifeatu) Melifonwu. But I think it's gonna be really tough to retain both of them."
The latest Lone Wolves podcast examines if the Lions need to add another pass-rusher before training camp, explores expectations for the offensive line and wideout Jameson Williams.
