Who Are Lions' Best Value Players?
The Detroit Lions have been challenged to effectively manage the salary cap as a strong performance in the draft has made retaining their young talent a challenge.
Under the direction of general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have successfully used the draft to rebuild their roster in an efficient manner. Players such as Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph and Jahmyr Gibbs have been instant contributors and given the team plenty of production on rookie contracts.
Now, as the group begins to exceed the limitations of their respective rookie deals, value is of great importance. Holmes is now challenged with making the most efficient decisions to keep the team largely intact within the constraints of the salary cap.
Here's a look at the Lions' five-best value players with regards to their contracts in 2025.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
2025 cap hit: $4.9 million
Gibbs has become one of the league's most dynamic talents over his first two seasons, as shown by his 1,400-yard performance last season. When David Montgomery went down with an injury, Gibbs showed that he is more than capable of playing the lead running back role.
The Lions still have two years of Gibbs' rookie contract, plus the potential of a third with the fifth-year option built into his rookie contract. As a result, he brings immense value. He will be a premium part of the offense, both as a runner and receiver, and the Lions will have him on an affordable deal.
Furthermore, the Lions have David Montgomery under contract through the 2027 season after adding two years onto the end of his deal with an extension last year. As a result, Detroit won't have to feel the need to put too much on his plate.
WR Jameson Williams
2025 cap hit: $5.4 million
In his third NFL season, Williams broke out and emerged as a true downfield threat for the Lions' offense. He shed inconsistency with drops and became a reliable part of the offensive attack.
Williams will count for $5.4 million against the cap in 2025, which is great value for a receiver that surpassed 1,000 receiving yards a season ago. He's expected to be the team's second option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown once again, and could have a similar statistical output.
Another part of Williams' game that makes him ultimately valuable is his ability to outrun defenders, which allows him to generate big plays on a lower target share.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
2025 cap hit: $11.3 million
One of the game's best young edge rushers, Hutchinson was on pace to challenge for the single-season sack record before suffering a season-ending leg injury. The defender has been cleared for his return beginning with the offseason program, and is anticpated to pick up right where he left off.
Hutchinson's cap hit is the highest of the players on this list, but there is still plenty of value in the fourth year of his rookie contract compared to other high-performing players at this position. Myles Garrett set the market with a new extension worth $40 million APY, while Danielle Hunter and Maxx Crosby are making $35.6 and $35.5 million APY, respectively.
The Lions also picked up Hutchinson's fifth-year option, so any contract he signs will take effect beginning with the 2027 season.
S Kerby Joseph
2025 cap hit: $3.8 million
Joseph became the highest-paid safety in the league this offseason, but his extension will not take effect until the 2026 season. As a result, the Lions will benefit from having an All-Pro safety on the last year of his rookie deal for the 2025 campaign.
The Illinois product displayed an aptitude for taking the ball away last season, as he recorded four interceptions apiece in each of his first two NFL seasons. However, last year was his true breakout year as he led the league with nine interceptions.
Joseph has also shown plenty of growth as a tackler throughout his career, including dropping his missed tackle rate into the single digits last year. He has become a focal point of the defense and one half of the league's best safety duo.
S Brian Branch
2025 cap hit: $2.1 million
Branch is the other half of the safety duo, and he is one of the league's most verstaile defenders. He began his career as a nickel cornerback and had success, but was moved to full-time safety in 2024 and blossomed in his new position.
Branch has the uncanny ability to bait opposing quarterbacks and create turnovers, much like Joseph. He also is an above-average run defender and tackler.
The Lions do not have the benefit of a fifth-year option with the second-round pick, so he will be extension eligible after this season and a potential free agent after the 2026 season.
