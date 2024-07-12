Training Camp Preview: Kicking Battle Takes Center Stage
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was candid about his desire to provide competition for incumbent kicker Michael Badgley during the offseason. Heading into training camp, the Lions will indeed have a battle for their place-kicking duties.
Since Matt Prater departed following the 2020 season, the Lions have had several players fill the role in the three seasons under Dan Campbell. Six different players have attempted at least one field goal for the Lions since the 2021 campaign.
The Lions drew criticism for electing to pass on kicking field goals twice in the NFC Championship game and ultimately failing on both fourth down attempts. As a result, fans are hoping to find a reliable and consistent answer to a question that has plagued the Lions' special teams unit.
Here is a preview of the Lions' special teams ahead of the start of 2024 training camp.
Reason for hope
While the Lions have shuffled through options at kicker over the last three seasons, punter Jack Fox has been one of the league's best at his position. After earning second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2020, Fox has proven that his success was no beginner's luck.
Last year, Fox's average yards per punt was down to 46.4. However, he had a career-best 45.6 percent of his attempts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. On 57 attempts, just five of his kicks resulted in touchbacks.
There's also been massive buzz surrounding the addition of UFL star Jake Bates to the kicking competition. In his time with the Michigan Panthers, who played their home games at Ford Field, Bates made multiple kicks from beyond 60 yards.
If Bates can reliably knock down kicks from that range, he'll become a weapon for the Lions. However, he'll have to beat out Badgley to do so. While Badgley hasn't been flashy in terms of long-range kicks, he is 24-of-28 in 16 regular season games on field goals.
Reason for worry
While Bates has the long-range numbers, he struggled toward the end of the UFL season and missed multiple kicks in the team's season-ending playoff loss. A big part of him ultimately claiming the job will deal with consistency.
If it's Badgley who wins the job, there will be questions about his leg strength. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp stated during offseason workouts that he feels the incumbent has added strength, but time will tell if this proves true.
Detroit will also conduct a long-snapper competition between Scott Daly and Hogan Hatten. Daly began last year as the starter but suffered a season-ending injury, prompting the team to bring in veteran Jake McQuaide.
Now, Daly faces a battle with the undrafted Hatten. Signing with the Lions out of Idaho, Hatten posted a 9.89 relative athletic score, which ranks third of all long-snappers since 1987. Regardless of who wins the kicking job, the Lions will need a reliable snapper.
Training camp battle
The battle for place-kicking duties will be among the most intriguing across the entire roster. Bates' name carries weight given his local celebrity status, while Badgley has been reliable since joining the roster two seasons ago.
Last season, the Lions waived Badgley at the conclusion of minicamp and elected to have Riley Patterson compete with John Parker Romo. While Patterson won the job out of camp, Badgley returned to the practice squad and ultimately won the job back late in the regular season.
This experience last season could add some context to what the Lions have on their hands this time around. With last year's winner not holding the job for the entire season, it can be interpreted that the winner of this year's competition will likely face competition throughout the year.
Player to watch
All eyes will be on Bates. Fans clamored for Holmes to bring him in throughout the UFL season and ultimately got their wish. Now, he has the opportunity to claim the job.
Bates signed a two-year deal with the Lions, indicating that there is confidence that he could earn the job. He'll arrive to training camp with high expectations.
The Texas native was limited to kickoffs only during his college football career, which began at the conclusion of his time playing soccer at that level. After getting a chance in training camp with the Texans last year, Bates now has the chance to stake his claim as the kicker for the Lions.