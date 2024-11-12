Lessons Lions Can Learn From Epic Texans Win
The Detroit Lions overcame a myriad of mistakes to steal an impressive road win over the Houston Texans and extend their winning streak to seven games.
In the game, the Lions trailed by as many as 16 points before shutting out the Texans in the second half and rallying to win on a last-second Jake Bates field goal.
Detroit was able to overcome five Jared Goff interceptions and a Houston defense that was schemed to take away many of the offense's strongest points. As a result, opposing teams may have a template on how to slow down their potent offense.
"Moving forward, the Lions have to be aware of the fact that teams are gonna try to deploy, whether it's the two-high shell that teams used to do to Kansas City when they had Tyreek Hill or other things of that nature," said co-host Christian Booher. "Every team is gonna think they have the answer coming in, and so it should make for a lot of fun tests for Ben Johnson to try to out-scheme some of these defensive coordinators. Houston did an excellent job, and the Lions had all the right counter-punches at the end of that game."
Though it was tough at times, the Lions ultimately overcame the struggles to steal the win. Part of the comeback was an intangible showing, as their grit proved once again that they can overcome even the toughest elements of winning a game.
"There's also an intangible part of this, and it's the grit. When it's winning time, you make winning plays. It doesn't matter who's number is called, that person is ready to go. (Sunday), it was Amon-Ra St. Brown on that third down," Booher said. "Really, that's another element that I don't think teams are gonna be able to take away. If you want to beat the Lions, you've got to blow them out. If it's whithin seven points in the fourth quarter, or 16 points at halftime, it does not matter. The Lions are gonna be in it at the end, and with that culture, they're gonna have everything they need to go and win a game."
