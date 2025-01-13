Lions Are 8.5-Point Favorite Against Commanders
The Detroit Lions now know which opponent will travel to Ford Field next week to play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Washington Commanders will again travel on the road, to play in Motown on Saturday evening against a Lions team that finished the 2024 regular season with a record of 15-2.
As a result, the team enjoyed a bye week while awaiting who they would face first in the postseason.
Currently, the Lions are an 8.5-point favorite to defeat a Commanders squad that won their first postseason game since 2005.
Dan Campbell indicated the ability for the roster to recover and enjoy a few days off was significant, as the team played 13 straight weeks after an early Week 5 bye.
"It's big because we understand how to use it. We're gonna get a little bit of work just to stay fresh, keep moving here a little bit," Campbell told FOX 2 Game Day Live. "But we're gonna get the recovery of it, which is giant for us. It's big. The other thing is, you're playing three games. You're not playing four, you're playing three. So you can do anything all out for three times."
