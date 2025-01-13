Three Serious Reasons To Be Concerned About Lions in Playoffs
The Detroit Lions will kick off their postseason journey next Saturday night against the Washington Commanders. With home-field advantage on their side, the Lions have emerged as the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59.
Detroit had a lot go right for it during the 2024 regular season, and it carries the league's No. 1 offense into the postseason. Yet, there is still no guarantee that Dan Campbell's squad will be crowned Super Bowl champions at season's end.
Here are three reasons why the Lions’ ‘24 campaign could end without a Super Bowl title.
Pass-rush is insufficient
Detroit’s pass-rush has been underwhelming for the majority of the 2024 campaign.
Specifically, it's been lacking consistent production ever since Aidan Hutchinson fractured his fibula and tibia in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. Although the star EDGE defender was able to suit up for just five games, he ended up finishing with a team-high 7.5 sacks. The only other player with more than 3.5 sacks as a Lion in 2024: trade deadline acquisition Za’Darius Smith, who amassed four sacks in eight games.
There's no doubt that Smith – with 69 career sacks to his name – is capable of getting after the quarterback. Yet, even with him in the fold, expect the team's pass-rush woes to persist. And yes, the lack of consistent production from the pass-rush unit could cause the Lions’ dream season to end prematurely.
Cornerbacks have more to prove
Just like its pass-rush department, Detroit's cornerbacks group has produced subpar results for much of the ‘24 season. Additionally, it's in rough shape headed into the divisional round of the playoffs.
Carlton Davis, the team’s No. 1 cornerback, will likely be sidelined the entirety of the postseason (jaw injury). Meanwhile, Terrion Arnold, the team’s starting cornerback opposite Davis, and reserve corners Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor have been anything but reliable in coverage.
Expect this area of weakness to continue to plague the Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs (and beyond). And, I wouldn't be surprised to see it derail their postseason.
Injuries become too much to overcome
Detroit has battled injuries all season, and has found a way to overcome them every step of the way thus far.
Most notably, Dan Campbell's squad has lost a staggering number of players on the defensive side of the ball, including Hutchinson, linebacker Alex Anzalone (who has since returned), defensive lineman Alim McNeill and Davis. Despite all the significant injuries, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit has continued to remain mostly productive, and it's been because of a variety of unheralded players, such as EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad and linebacker Trevor Nowaske.
The Lions have embodied the “next man up” mentality, which aided the organization in recording a franchise-best 15 regular season wins in 2024. Yet, it's hardly a sustainable model for success, and Detroit can not continue to rely upon it with a divisional-round matchup awaiting with the Commanders.
There's a solid chance that the injury bug finally catches up with Campbell & Co., and brings a premature end to their banner campaign.