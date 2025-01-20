Podcast: Reasons for Lions Anger, Sadness and Optimism
The Detroit Lions will remember their 2024 season for several different reasons, but the taste will ultimately be sour.
In the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, the Lions suffered a 45-31 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders that ended their season. After a historic regular season, the Lions will now face an offseason that could feature plenty iof change after coming up short in 2024.
Most notably, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are viewed as two of the top candidates for available head coaching jobs, and if they are able to land jobs the Lions' coaching staff could face some reshuffling.
These changes will be a big part of Detroit's offseason.
“The Lions are gonna have a lot of talent back on their roster, but there’s a lot of infrastructure pieces that they may have to replace," said co-host Christian Booher. "That’s gonna be the tough part, because they nailed a lot of these hires when Dan Campbell first came in. They’ve got a lot of carryover from the last four years. Guys like Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle El, Kelvin Sheppard has worked his way up the ranks, Terrell Williams was a really good hire this year. These are all guys that are gonna be coveted elsewhere and now the pressure is gonna be on Dan Campbell to, if these guys leave, find out who the next guys are.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast recaps the Lions' stunning loss to the Washington Commanders, analyzes what led to the ultimately disappointing end to the season and looks ahead to the future in 2025 and beyond.
