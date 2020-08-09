Detroit Lions Release Six Players

Prior to the start of training camp, the Detroit Lions decided to begin their workout regime with 90 players, while splitting the roster.

The decision to split the roster would separate rookies and first-year players from veteran players.

"We did try to do that and split those guys up mostly by years in the League so that we could get the randomization of the positions, so that it wasn’t everybody in the same position in the same group working out, and try to limit that contact exposure right now until we get through that 10-14 day period," Matt Patricia said Friday during a video conference.

On Sunday, it was announced that six players had been released including wide receiver Travis Fulgham, guard Josh Garnett, defensive back Michael Jackson, wide receiver Chris Lacy, linebacker Christian Sam, and defensive end Jonathan Wynn.

The players released will have an opportunity to join another team's roster to try and earn more than just a spot on a roster.

Each player released was not likely to see regular playing time this season.

Here is the most up-to-date training camp timeline from the NFL's latest proposal, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 2-3: Virtual meetings.

Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 5-6: Physicals.

Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)

Day 16: Practice starts.

Day 21: First padded practice.

This upcoming week, Detroit will begin on-field practices ahead of the first padded practice.

