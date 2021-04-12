Will Frank Ragnow Become NFL's Highest Paid Center?

In a recent SI All Lions roundtable article, the question was posed regarding who is the Detroit Lions best player on the 2021 roster.

Several readers weighd in and commented that center Frank Ragnow should be in the conversation based on his play the past couple of seasons.

The 2018 first-round pick cemented his place in the hearts of fans when he completed an entire football game against the Green Bay Packers last season with a fractured throat.

Ragnow signaled to his teammates that he lost his voice early in divisional matchup last December. He then did not miss a single snap the remainder of the game.

"He came up to me early in the game, and was very hoarse and kind of faint sounding and was like, 'I can’t really talk right now. I can’t really talk, just to let you know. Just make sure you’re communicating with everybody up front even more than (you) normally would,'" Matthew Stafford said regarding Ragnow. "So, it was kind of crazy, but it was good. Didn’t have any communication issues the rest of the game, really."

According to The Athletic, it is going to cost the Lions $12,657,00 to pick up the centers fifth-year option.

Corey Linsley is currently the highest-paid center in the league. The Los Angeles Charges center signed a five-year, $62.5 million agreement back in March. The contract will pay Linsley $26 million over his first two seasons with his new team.

In 2019, Ragnow allowed just two sacks on 996 offensive snaps and earned a 74.9 grade from Pro Football Focus -- ranking sixth among 38 qualified centers.

Last season, Ragnow did not allow a sack in 929 snaps and only had three penalties called against him all season. He earned a PFF grade of 80.3.

Knowing the type of players head coach Dan Campbell will covet throughout Detroit's rebuild, should the Lions make the 24-year-old the highest paid center in the league -- if and when he is offered a long-term contract extension?

Vote here.

