Power Rankings: Lions Embarrassed Cowboys

Lions impress and move up in many NFL power rankings after Cowboys win.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in the latest NFL power rankings.

Detroit decimated and embarrassed the Cowboys in Week 6 and are preparing for a divisional showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 2nd

Previous rank: 2nd

Can you imagine how many agents of edge rushers on bad teams are getting calls from their clients right now asking for the opportunity to play for Dan Campbell and alongside this beefy defensive line? I expect the Lions to be aggressive to limit the wound licking period after the unfortunate Aidan Hutchinson injury.

The Athletic

Power ranking: 3rd

Previous ranking: 6th

The Lions were the most impressive team in the league against the Cowboys, but they lost the NFL’s sack leader when Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken leg. Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks and led all defensive linemen with a 25 percent pressure rate at the time of the injury. Humiliating Dallas whileJared Goff posted a 153.8 passer rating Sunday felt good, but a season with the highest expectations just got tougher.

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 4th

Previous rank: 4th

They came off their bye and blew out the Cowboys in impressive fashion. The injury to Aidan Hutchinson will be felt in a big way. The offense might need to do even more.

Yahoo Sports

Power ranking: 4th

Previous rank: 3rd

OverJared Goff’s past two games he’s 36-of-43 for 607 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. If he can solve the Vikings' defense on Sunday then you’ll hear a lot more about how well he’s playing.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shakes hands with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shakes hands with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 3rd

Previous rank: 3rd

In destroying the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6's most emphatic victory, the Lions planted a Honolulu Blue flag as the best team in the NFC. It marked the first time in over half a century that the Lions scored 40 points in back-to-back games.

USA Today

Power ranking: 4th

Previous rank: 4th

The league's highest-scoring team has posted its first set of consecutive 40-burgers in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). Sadly for the offense, it may not have the luxury of letting up at all given the defensive blow suffered Sunday, when Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Aidan Hutchinson was lost to a broken tibia.

ESPN

Power ranking: 3rd

Previous rank: 4th

Running behind a strong offensive line, Detroit's two-headed monster in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is arguably the best RB duo in the league. After a 47-9 win in Dallas, they became the first running back duo to each produce 70 or more scrimmage yards in each of the first five games of a season. Montgomery also broke Billy Sims' (1980-81) franchise mark with eight consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. Detroit's solid rushing attack also helps open the field for big targets by WRs Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown and TE Sam LaPorta.

