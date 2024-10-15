Power Rankings: Lions Embarrassed Cowboys
Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in the latest NFL power rankings.
Detroit decimated and embarrassed the Cowboys in Week 6 and are preparing for a divisional showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on the road.
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous rank: 2nd
Can you imagine how many agents of edge rushers on bad teams are getting calls from their clients right now asking for the opportunity to play for Dan Campbell and alongside this beefy defensive line? I expect the Lions to be aggressive to limit the wound licking period after the unfortunate Aidan Hutchinson injury.
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous ranking: 6th
The Lions were the most impressive team in the league against the Cowboys, but they lost the NFL’s sack leader when Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken leg. Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks and led all defensive linemen with a 25 percent pressure rate at the time of the injury. Humiliating Dallas whileJared Goff posted a 153.8 passer rating Sunday felt good, but a season with the highest expectations just got tougher.
Power ranking: 4th
Previous rank: 4th
They came off their bye and blew out the Cowboys in impressive fashion. The injury to Aidan Hutchinson will be felt in a big way. The offense might need to do even more.
Power ranking: 4th
Previous rank: 3rd
OverJared Goff’s past two games he’s 36-of-43 for 607 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. If he can solve the Vikings' defense on Sunday then you’ll hear a lot more about how well he’s playing.
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous rank: 3rd
In destroying the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6's most emphatic victory, the Lions planted a Honolulu Blue flag as the best team in the NFC. It marked the first time in over half a century that the Lions scored 40 points in back-to-back games.
Power ranking: 4th
Previous rank: 4th
The league's highest-scoring team has posted its first set of consecutive 40-burgers in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). Sadly for the offense, it may not have the luxury of letting up at all given the defensive blow suffered Sunday, when Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Aidan Hutchinson was lost to a broken tibia.
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous rank: 4th
Running behind a strong offensive line, Detroit's two-headed monster in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is arguably the best RB duo in the league. After a 47-9 win in Dallas, they became the first running back duo to each produce 70 or more scrimmage yards in each of the first five games of a season. Montgomery also broke Billy Sims' (1980-81) franchise mark with eight consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. Detroit's solid rushing attack also helps open the field for big targets by WRs Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown and TE Sam LaPorta.