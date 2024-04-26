Lions Fans 'Ecstatic' Terrion Arnold Drafted
The Detroit Lions made a concerted effort to revamp their secondary, following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season.
General manager Brad Holmes does not make too many trips to Pro Days during the offseason, but Detroit's top personnel evaluator has made efforts to visit Alabama regularly due to the level of talent that excels at the NFL level.
According to many projections, it was quite the long shot Terrion Arnold would even be available at No. 24. Yet, the Lions saw the opportunity and struck to land the Alabama product in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
In fact, there was only a five percent chance that Arnold would be available at pick No. 24.
“I’ll say this, every coach in the building, selfishly, wants all the players they can get. But when you have a guy like that who, other teams pick who they want, but when you see one of your top players still there, it always makes it exciting to have the opportunity to get him," said new defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend. "When we saw the trade come in, we’re not in the room with the head coach and the GM, so we’re kinda looking, ‘Who is it?’ Had the opportunity to see who it was, and it’s a nice feeling.”
Supporters quickly took to social media to express surprise and excitement Detroit was able to land arguably one of the top defensive back prospects in the entire draft class.
One supporter wrote, "We are in a position of win now mode, so trading up for a key starter at a position of need is great. I think this pick will be a very key addition to this Defense."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Detroit adding another talented defensive back to the roster.