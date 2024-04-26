All Lions

Lions Fans 'Ecstatic' Terrion Arnold Drafted

Lions fans react favorably to Brad Holmes trading up for Terrion Arnold.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions made a concerted effort to revamp their secondary, following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season.

General manager Brad Holmes does not make too many trips to Pro Days during the offseason, but Detroit's top personnel evaluator has made efforts to visit Alabama regularly due to the level of talent that excels at the NFL level.

According to many projections, it was quite the long shot Terrion Arnold would even be available at No. 24. Yet, the Lions saw the opportunity and struck to land the Alabama product in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

In fact, there was only a five percent chance that Arnold would be available at pick No. 24.

“I’ll say this, every coach in the building, selfishly, wants all the players they can get. But when you have a guy like that who, other teams pick who they want, but when you see one of your top players still there, it always makes it exciting to have the opportunity to get him," said new defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend. "When we saw the trade come in, we’re not in the room with the head coach and the GM, so we’re kinda looking, ‘Who is it?’ Had the opportunity to see who it was, and it’s a nice feeling.”

Supporters quickly took to social media to express surprise and excitement Detroit was able to land arguably one of the top defensive back prospects in the entire draft class.

One supporter wrote, "We are in a position of win now mode, so trading up for a key starter at a position of need is great. I think this pick will be a very key addition to this Defense."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Detroit adding another talented defensive back to the roster.

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!