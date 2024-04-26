Roundtable: Did Lions Give Up Too Much to Draft Terrion Arnold?
1.) What is your reaction to the Lions drafting Alabama Crimson Tide CB Terrion Arnold?
Christian Booher: I think it is a great pick. I liked the aggressiveness in moving ahead of the Green Bay Packers, which were also targeting a cornerback. With the inherent need for a cornerback and Brad Holmes' desire for the team to draft the best player available, I think the move checked both boxes for the organization.
It was a bit perplexing that Arnold fell as far as he did, as he was the best cornerback in the class, according to many analysts. However, he dropped into the Lions' territory, and it was a good move to jump ahead of other cornerback-needy teams.
Vito Chirco: Considering the fact that the Lions had a dire need at cornerback and drafted Arnold, a near consensus top-15 prospect, at No. 24, I think Brad Holmes hit a home run with the selection.
Additionally, Arnold, with his skillset, should be able to come in and make an immediate impact in Detroit's secondary.
The Alabama product is the real deal, and Holmes & Co. appear to have gotten a steal at No. 24.
2.) Did the Lions give up too much to draft Terrion Arnold?
Booher: Losing the third-round pick really hinders Detroit's ability to be active on the draft's second day. However, I think the move-up was necessary, especially given the Packers' need for a cornerback and the likelihood of Arnold being drafted by a division rival.
If the Lions make the most of their second-round selection, the loss of the third won't hurt too much. Brad Holmes has earned the trust of the fanbase, so the move has been largely applauded.
Chirco: Sure, I would've liked for the Lions to have held onto their third-round pick (No. 73 overall). However, parting with such a pick is the cost of doing business when you trade up to attain a top-flight prospect like Arnold (the top cornerback on the Lions’ draft board, per Holmes).
Considering the fact that Arnold has a realistic shot at being a No. 1 corner at the next level, I can't fault Holmes & Co. for parting with the draft capital it did to acquire the Crimson Tide defender.
3.) Is there a player you wish the Lions would have targeted?
Booher: Initially, I was clamoring for the team to trade up for a pass-rusher. Specifically, I thought UCLA's Laiatu Latu was an ideal fit for the defense. However, he was off the board early and out of the Lions' range for a prospective trade up.
In the end, the Lions came out of the first day with a talented piece for the secondary. Detroit did well on day one.
Chirco: I've got two players: EDGE Laiatu Latu and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. These are the only other two players that I would've traded up for, if I were Holmes. Latu went No. 15 overall to the Colts, while Mitchell went No. 22 overall to the Eagles. I think the two of them will be impactful pros (and right away). So, I would've been fine with the Lions parting with draft capital to also acquire the aforementioned prospects, plus at the spots they were ultimately drafted.
4.) Who is on your radar for Day 2?
Booher: The Lions have just one pick on day 2 currently and must make the most of it. Slated to pick late in the second round, I expect the Lions to stick and pick with the 61st overall selection.
With that in mind, I'm targeting Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske or North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker as my top two additions based on where they're expected to go on Friday.
Chirco: I was in love with EDGE Marshawn Kneeland all mock draft season long – and not just because he played in the Lions’ backyard at Western Michigan. He's a legitimate EDGE prospect with a bonafide pass-rushing repertoire, and he'd provide Detroit with a solid complement to Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
So, I'm a big proponent of the Lions targeting Kneeland with their second-round selection (No. 61 overall).
5.) Are you surprised so many offensive players were taken early in the draft?
Booher: I would say I'm not surprised by the amount taken, based on the direction of the game and the premium being placed on offense. However, there were some picks I found to be downright head-scratching.
The most puzzling pick came with the Atlanta Falcons' decision to select Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall selection. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal with $100 million guaranteed, so the choice to add a rookie quarterback on top of that is the most interesting one of round one.
Chirco: I'm not extremely shocked. NFL teams always seem to overvalue quarterbacks at the top of drafts. So, when the run on QBs happened Thursday (six in the first 12 picks), it did not really surprise me.
In the same breath, I think the majority of those franchises will eventually regret the selections they made. And, the Falcons’ pick of Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall was the most mind-boggling of all the quarterback selections. Despite signing Kirk Cousins to a massive contract in free agency, Atlanta still decided to select the University of Washington passer. It didn't make much sense then and still doesn't make much sense now.