Detroit Lions Day 2 Draft Wishlist
The Detroit Lions were active on the first day of the NFL Draft.
In trading up for cornerback Terrion Arnold, the Lions were forced to part with one of their day two picks. As a result, they have less resources to move up on Friday.
Still, there are plenty of talented options that could be available for them to select when the Draft reaches their next pick at No. 61 overall in the second round.
Here are 10 players that would be solid additions for the Lions on the NFL Draft's second day.
Defensive line
DT Braden Fiske (Florida State)
After an excellent showing at the Combine, there's no doubting Fiske's athletic ability. There are knocks on him from a technique and measurables standpoint, but he has versatility and would bring a different level of athletic ability that would fit nicely next to Alim McNeill and DJ Reader.
DT Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois)
Newton was long projected to be a first-round talent, so his slide to the second is surprising. He's a multi-talented defender with scheme flexibility and legitimate production. Acquiring him would likely require a trade up, but he seems to be worthy of one as a fit for the Lions' defense and culture.
EDGE Bralen Trice (Washington)
Trice has been knocked for having shorter arms and weighing in lighter than expected at the NFL Combine. However, based on his tape, he can overcome these shortcomings with a relentless motor. He had legitimate pass-rush production and sets a hard edge in the run game. There's a lot to like about his potential in the right system, which Detroit would offer.
EDGE Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan)
Kneeland is an interesting prospect as a product of the Mid-American Conference. He elected to stay with the Broncos rather than move to the Power Five level through the transfer portal last season. He's powerful working off the edge, and his 28 career tackles for loss are evidence of legitimate production.
Offensive line
IOL Zach Frazier (West Virginia)
Frazier has long been associated with the Lions. His physical play style and tough demeanor match what Detroit's looking for, and he offers versatility as a college center with the ability to slide to guard. He'd provide reliable depth for Frank Ragnow as well as Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler.
OT Roger Rosengarten (Washington)
Rosengarten is one of the better tackle prospects still available. At 6-foot-5, he offers a big frame to protect the edge, and has lateral quickness that allows him to stay in front of rushers. He doesn't have the ideal arm length, but makes up for it with an abundance of football IQ.
IOL Christian Haynes (Connecticut)
Haynes was an exceptional guard for the Huskies, with an 80.1 run-blocking grade and an 82.5 pass-blocking grade. Detroit added Zeitler on a one-year deal to replace Jonah Jackson, but a player like Haynes could be a long-term solution.
Wide Receiver
WR Keon Coleman (Florida State)
A talented wideout who many from Michigan are familiar with, Coleman offers explosive big-play potential. He's a former college basketball player as well, so his athletic ability is off the charts despite what many considered to be a subpar performance at the Combine. Coleman would be a strong piece to add to the Lions' receiving corps.
WR Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington)
Polk served as a solid secondary option on an explosive Washington offense. He managed to surpass 1,000 receiving yards despite being a second option behind Rome Odunze, but he has superb ability on deep passes and also offers solid run-blocking ability.
WR Devontez Walker (North Carolina)
Walker was a popular name throughout the regular season, as he had to overcome a setback with his eligibility with the NCAA. Once cleared, he was a difference maker for UNC's offense. He could be the 'X' receiver Detroit covets and offers true deep-threat ability.