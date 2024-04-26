Analyst: Terrion Arnold Is 'Carbon Copy' of Jaylon Johnson
The Detroit Lions, by many accounts, landed a steal in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By selecting Terrion Arnold at No. 24 overall, the Lions are viewed to have landed many analysts' top cornerback in the class in the second half of the first round of the draft. Though Detroit traded a third-round pick to make the move, many pundits applauded the move as the team landed a starting-caliber player.
Among those who held Arnold in high regard is The Athletic's Dane Brugler.
Known for producing a lengthy draft guide, known as 'The Beast' with more than 400 prospect scouting reports, Brugler had Arnold ranked as the 10th overall prospect and the best corner in the draft.
During the website's NFL Draft show Thursday night, Brugler drew a comparison between the first-round pick and a defensive back within the Lions' division that has quickly ascended into one of the league's best.
“They’re very familiar with (Chicago Bears CB) Jaylon Johnson in that division," Brugler said. "This is, to me, a carbon copy of Jaylon Johnson. A guy that didn’t have a great 40, but he’s smart and competitive and is just a really athletic player. Oh yeah, and he’s productive, too. He led the SEC in passes defended. He led the SEC in interceptions, so it’s not like this is (just) a size, speed guy.
"Really, the only thing you’re sacrificing is the deep speed. His speed, he has initial speed but then his deep acceleration with tap out a little bit. That’s where you have to worry a little bit with Arnold. But, he will get in your face, he will show up versus the run. One of my favorite players in the Draft.”
There are plenty of similarities between the two players. For starters, both have put forth elite production in coverage. Johnson had seven interceptions in college, while Arnold had six in two seasons.
Both players are unafraid to mix it up in the run game, as well. Johnson's play style has translated nicely to the NFL, as he just earned a new contract that will pay him $19 million annually.
Another area where both players are similar is in athletic ability. Both measured in at 5-foot-11, and ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. With Johnson's skill set adjusting nicely to the NFL, the Lions may have gotten a steal with the 24th overall pick.
“Terrion Arnold, you have a guy that is competitive as heck," Brugler explained. "Did he have a great 40? No, but I had a scout tell me it was one of the best corner workouts he’d ever watched. The short-area stuff, the fluidity that he moves with, the cover instincts. He has that to him and he competes his butt off. I keep saying that, but that’s the way he’s wired and that’s perfect for this team. It fits exactly what they want to be, I love this fit.”