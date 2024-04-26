Lions' Day 2 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions sacrificed one of their two picks on the Draft's second day to get their guy in the first round.
In moving up five spots to acquire cornerback Terrion Arnold, the Lions traded away the No. 73 overall pick. As a result, Brad Holmes is set to have just one pick on the Draft's second day.
With this in mind, it's fair to ponder what moves the Lions could make to diversify their current options. They could trade up, stand pat or move back in an effort to acquire more capital.
Here's a look at what the Lions could do in each of these three scenarios on Friday night.
Move up
Trade: Lions trade No. 61 overall pick, No. 201 overall pick and 2025 seventh-round pick to Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 38 overall pick.
Round 2
Pick 38: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
After drafting Arnold in the first round, the rich could get richer as the Lions would add more help for their secondary. Nubin has elite production from a takeaway perspective, as he logged 13 career interceptions.
The Lions have two starters returning at safety in Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu, but Joseph is out until training camp after hip surgery and Melifonwu has been limited by injury throughout his career.
With Brandon Joseph being the only other safety on roster, the Lions would benefit from adding more depth. Nubin is a takeaway artist who would fit the defense's mentality nicely.
Stand pat
Round 2
Pick 61: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
If the Lions stay put at their current pick in the second round, they could benefit from adding a talented pass-rusher. Trice has been knocked for having less-than-ideal measurables for a player at his position, but so did current Lions standout Aidan Hutchinson.
Trice has proven production with 18 career sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss. He was the anchor for Washington's defense last year and is unafraid to set a solid edge in the run game. Trice would be another solid fit for Detroit's defense and offer a good compliment on the opposite side of Hutchinson.
Trade down
Trade: Lions trade No. 61 overall pick to Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for No. 84 overall pick and No. 119 overall pick.
Round 3
Pick 119: Brandon Coleman, IOL, TCU
Trading out of the second round would have its perks for Detroit. For starters, Holmes does not currently have a pick in the third or fourth rounds. With so much time set to pass between the Lions second and fifth-round picks, it would be beneficial for the Lions to look to make a move.
In this scenario, the Lions would add offensive line depth for one of the league's best fronts. Injuries have hindered the ability for the whole group to play together in recent years, so a player like Coleman who has both tackle and guard abilities would be a nice addition.