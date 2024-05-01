Former Lions Cornerback Will Harris Signs with Saints
The Detroit Lions took a serious look at their secondary following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season.
After observing the season-long struggles, Detroit's front office and coaching staff went to work on overhauling a unit that has drastically underperformed the past three years.
With general manager Brad Holmes adding veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, re-signing Emmanuel Moseley and drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, the team's secondary will look vastly different in 2024.
Will Harris, who was a 2019 Lions third-round pick, is no longer on the roster. He is set to sign a one-year contract to play for the New Orleans Saints.
Harris, 28, spent five seasons with the Lions but struggled to earn acceptance of supporters due to his inconsistent play.
He was utilized at both cornerback and safety in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme, but was regularly targeted by opposing quarterbacks when given an opportunity to play.
Last season, Harris appeared in 17 games, but his role was mostly on special teams role (65 percent), as he only he only played 18 percent of defensive snaps.
Drafted by former general manager Bob Quinn, Harris played in 81 games and recorded two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 14 passes defensed with two fumble recoveries.
"We had a lot of work to do on defense. Like I told you guys back maybe around Owners Meetings, there was maybe a little less work to do with some of the offensive linemen that we had in place when we got here, but defense was a complete start-over basically," Holmes said. "So, we just have been kind of doing it brick-by-brick, but again we’re not going to reach on a position.
"We’re not going to just draft a corner just because he plays corner. No, it’s got to be the right football player. So, it just so happened that this year (Lions CB) Terrion (Arnold) was the right football player. (Lions CB) Ennis (Rakestraw Jr.) was the right football player, he just happened to play the corner position.”