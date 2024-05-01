Lions' Post-Draft Stock Watch
The Detroit Lions finalized their six-player draft class, giving them new talent to work with in 2024.
It was a bit of an unconventional group, as they doubled up on cornerbacks and offensive linemen over the course of their six picks.
Here's a look at whose stock rose and whose stock is falling as a result of the Lions' Draft haul in 2024.
Stock Up
WR Jameson Williams
The Lions electing not to draft a wide receiver was a huge vote of confidence in Williams, who is entering what should be his first full NFL season. After injury and a suspension interrupted the start to his first two campaigns, the Alabama product is a breakout candidate in 2024.
Detroit has elected to not make many moves at this position, outside of retaining Donovan Peoples-Jones and extending Amon-Ra St. Brown's contract. The organization also reportedly offered Josh Reynolds below what he wound up taking with the Denver Broncos.
Because of this, it can be interpreted that the Lions are going to give Williams every opportunity to earn a starting role and contribute in a big way for the offense. This could be a big year for the receiver.
EDGE/OLB James Houston
Another area of presumed need that the Lions did not target was defensive end, specifically the EDGE rusher role. Houston missed most of last season with an ankle injury, so the Lions are showing some faith in him by not stockpiling depth at the position.
In his rookie campaign, Houston had eight sacks in just seven games. The Lions are hoping to tap back into that potential if he's able to stay healthy, as he missed most of the year with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2.
Houston has a high ceiling and could be the team's answer opposite Aidan Hutchinson with some development. In not drafting an EDGE, the Lions are showing that they have faith in the Jackson State product.
DB Brian Branch
The Lions drafted two cornerbacks but decided against taking a safety. With how versatile the defensive back room could be, Branch could be the catalyst for the defense's success.
Campbell has admitted that Branch could see increased time at the safety position. Given the fact that Kerby Joseph is out until training camp, Branch could do so as soon as OTAs. He had three interceptions last year, and could move around the defense throughout the season based on opposing personnel.
After a solid rookie campaign in which he was a standout, the Alabama product will continue to be a big part of the defense.
Stock Down
G Colby Sorsdal
The Lions added two offensive linemen to their roster through the draft, both of whom are expected to play the guard position. In Giovanni Manu and Christian Mahogany, the Lions now have even more competition for the finite amount of roster spots up front.
With each of the five starters guaranteed a spot, the roster will be crunched in a big way. Manu and Mahogany will likely earn spots so the team doesn't lose control of them in year one, and Dan Skipper is the frontrunner to be the team's swing tackle.
As a result, there could be just one spot left for the remainder of the room. Sorsdal was up-and-down during his snaps in 2023, but that experience will be helpful for his development. He'll be battling with Kayode Awosika, who bested him for reps down the stretch when Jonah Jackson was injured.
DL Levi Onwuzurike
Aside from cornerback, Detroit did the most offseason work on its defensive line. The Lions signed DJ Reader and drafted Mekhi Wingo, giving them two new pieces to work with in their defensive line rotation.
As a result, Onwuzurike will be feeling the heat as he looks to establish a role in 2024. Injuries and inconsistency have limited his impact to this point. He missed most of training camp in his rookie year, then the entire season in 2022. Last year, he was a healthy scratch at points.
With Wingo now in the fold and Brodric Martin expected to get a longer look in his second NFL campaign, Onwuzurike is facing a pivotal training camp in the final year of his rookie contract.
CB Kindle Vildor
Last season, Vildor was one of the team's starting cornerbacks down the stretch and in the NFC Championship Game. This year, however, it will be difficult for the veteran to regain that role.
The Lions have aggressively targeted the cornerback position in the offseason, bringing in four new faces. As a result, Vildor has gone from the top of the depth chart to near the roster bubble.
With Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw now in the picture, Vildor must have a strong training camp to make the roster. He'll likely be competing against Khalil Dorsey heading into the fall.