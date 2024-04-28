Lions 2024 Draft Recap, Analysis, Grades
The Detroit Lions have completed their 2024 NFL Draft class.
Thanks to an active Day 3 involving numerous trades, general manager Brad Holmes wound up finalizing a six-player class. The group consists of two cornerbacks, two offensive linemen, a defensive lineman and a running back.
Below is the entirety of All Lions' NFL Draft coverage over the course of the three-day event.
2024 All Lions NFL Draft Coverage
Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks: Evaluating Every Selection
Lions Fans React to Bears Selecting Rome Odunze, Express Concern
Lions Trade Up to No. 24, Select CB Terrion Arnold
Grading Lions' Selection of Terrion Arnold
Lions Fans 'Ecstatic' Terrion Arnold Drafted
New CB Terrion Arnold Fits Lions 'Like a Glove'
What They're Saying: Pundits Applaud Lions' Pick of Terrion Arnold
'We're Going to Be Best Friends': Arnold Discusses Top 30 Visit
Detroit Lions Day 2 Wishlist
Lions' Day 2 Mock Draft
'He Loses Focus': Bill Belichick Critiques Terrion Arnold
What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Terrion Arnold
Roundtable: Did Lions Give Up Too Much to Draft Terrion Arnold
Analyst: Terrion Arnold Is 'Carbon Copy' of Jaylon Johnson
Amon-Ra St. Brown: I've 'Never' Seen That Many People in My Life
Terrion Arnold Asked to Work on JUGS Machine with Amon-Ra St. Brown
Lions Select Ennis Rakestraw with Pick No. 61
Grading Lions' Pick of Ennis Rakestraw
Detroit Lions Fans Conflicted Team Drafted Two Cornerbacks
Ennis Rakestraw Plans on Being 'Tone-Setter' For Lions' Defense
10 Prospects Lions Could Target on Day 3 of NFL Draft
'We Are Looking for Villains': Lions Have Transformed Defense
Lions Day 2 Grades: Analysts Praise Ennis Rakestraw's Physical Style
Detroit Lions Day 3 Mock Draft
How Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw Will Affect Lions' Salary Cap
Detroit Sets 3-Day Draft Attendance Record
Lions Trade Up, Select OL Giovanni Manu
Lions Trade Up to Select Utah S Sione Vaki
Grading Lions' Selection of Giovanni Manu
Grading Lions' Selection of Sione Vaki
Lions Trade Up, Select Mekhi Wingo with Pick No. 189
Detroit Lions Select OL Christian Mahogany with Pick No. 210
Detroit Lions' 2024 Undrafted Free-Agent Tracker
Detroit Lions' 2024 NFL Draft Grades
Did Lions Do Enough? Brad Holmes Assesses 2024 NFL Draft
'Those Are Easy Decisions': Brad Holmes Rewards Core Players
Detroit Lions' 2024 Post-Draft Depth Chart
Lions 2024 Draft Grades: Holmes, Campbell 'Force' Together
Detroit Lions Had NFL's Best Draft Based on Value