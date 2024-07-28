Detroit Lions 2024 Training Camp Landing Page

All Lions

Detroit Lions training camp is among the hottest tickets in town.

With the newly improved performance center hosting fans this weekend, supporters can see again the investment made by the team to provide them with better experiences as they visit Allen Park.

"We’re never shied away – Sheila (Ford Hamp) and (Lions President and CEO) Rod (Wood) have never shied away from, ‘What do we need to do to help these players? What can we give them? What kind of updates can we do?’ So, man, our training room is outstanding," said Campbell. "We just revamped that whole thing. I’m telling you what, it’s top notch.

"No different then when we brought in (Lions Director of Player Health and Performance) Brett Fischer last year and his crew. It’s all about, 'How do we help these players and give them the very best?' You want them to feel like, ‘I don’t have to go somewhere else to get the best treatment that I can get or the best training I can get.’ We want it all in this building, and we are committed to do that," Campbell explained further. "So yeah, I do think it goes a long way. I think they know that it is for them. That’s one of the things we’re about here.”

Here is the landing page that will update regularly with Lions training camp stories, as Lions On SI is on site at the performance center daily.

Dan Campbell: We Don't Live off of Reputation, We Live off of Work

Three Lions Return Off Injury Lists, Rookie Misses Day 1

Observations: Jameson Williams Stronger, More Explosive

St. Brown: 'We Know We Can Win the Super Bowl'

Emmanuel Moseley Dealt with 'Dark Days,' Feels He Is Same Player

Hendon Hooker Worked on 'Taking Control of Huddle'

Taylor Decker on Lions' Identity: We Want to 'Outwork People'

Lions Believe Brian Branch Can Be Game-Changer at Safety

Four Lions Return for Second Training Camp Practice

Observations: Jake Bates Booms Kicks, Hendon Hooker Growing

Hulk Hogan: Dan Campbell Has 'It Factor'

Terrion Arnold Connects With Fans, Able to Rant in 'Rookie Chronicles'

Gibbs Working to 'Be Beyond' Top NFL Running Backs

Isaiah Williams' DNA Gives Him Great Chance to Battle for Roster Spot

With Jake Bates, 'Campbell-Mania' Can Continue to Grow

Lions K Michael Badgley Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Williams, Branch Miss Third Training Camp Practice

Observations: Scrums Highlight Competitive Practice

Jared Goff Believes He’s ‘Smack Dab’ in Middle of Prime

Graham Glasgow: 'I'm a Beer Pong Savant'

'Let it Rip': Jack Campbell Wants Lions' Defense to Be NFL's Best

Lions Host Four Kickers for Workout

Inside The Play: Mathieu Betts Bursts Through Offensive Line

'Rakestraw's Pretty Instinctive': Rookie CB Shows Off Versatility

Week 1 Training Camp Review: Lions Not Losing Their Identity

Fipp 'Devastated' for Badgley After Season-Ending Injury

Two Lions Return to Practice Saturday

Observations: Alexander Shines, Anzalone Defends Barnes, Jamo Trash Talks

'It's Ball': Skipper, Barnes Put Training Camp Skirmish Behind Them

Kerby Joseph: 'I Want to Lead the League in Interceptions'

LaPorta Focused on Growth After Banner Rookie Year

Lions 53-Man Roster Projection After First Week of Training Camp

Roundtable: Lessons Learned from Lions' First Week of Training Camp

Lions Training Camp Rookie Report

Lions Training Camp Week 1 Stock Watch

