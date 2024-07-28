Brian Branch 'Looking Forward' to Logging More Reps at Safety
Brian Branch was the Detroit Lions’ most consistently productive defensive back in 2023.
Logging the majority of his reps at nickel corner, Branch – the No. 46 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – proved to be proficient at both stopping the run and the pass.
The Alabama product recorded three interceptions, including one returned for touchdown, along with 13 passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble. For his efforts, he earned a 78.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 76.0 coverage grade and an 83.6 mark against the run.
Going into the 2024 campaign, Branch is expected to see an uptick in snaps at safety, as a result of the offseason departure of veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johson signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, leaving a void in Detroit's safeties room. Meanwhile, offseason acquisition Amik Robertson is expected to absorb a healthy amount of Branch's reps in the slot.
The second-year pro appears to be up for the challenge of playing on a more regular basis at safety.
“I believe last year I played a little bit of safety, especially early in the season and a little bit towards late in the season. I just feel like A.G. (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) makes his defense so safeties can make plays in this defense,” Branch told reporters after practice Saturday. “You’re farther back from the line of scrimmage, so that means you can move anywhere and make a lot more plays on the ball compared to nickel. I’m looking forward to it. I just have to go get it."
Branch, who lined up for 530 total regular season snaps at nickel in 2023, only logged 34 reps at free safety. He expressed Saturday that he wishes he would've received more playing time at safety as a first-year pro.
“Honestly, I wish they did put more reps at safety on me last year, just because I feel like I would’ve been a lot further along than I am now,'' the 22-year-old said.
Branch, who missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp this spring, spent the offseason recovering from a procedure he underwent on his lower left leg. The ex-Crimson Tide defensive back suited up for 15 games as a rookie, missing two games after injuring his right ankle in the Lions’ Week 4 win vs. the Green Bay Packers.
He's expected to be a full-go in practice by the end of this upcoming week. It'll be a welcomed sight for Detroit's coaching staff, which is excited for the level of production it will get out of Branch in year No. 2.
“Anytime you're going from your first year to your second year is going to see some improvement, especially mentally," Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said during OTAs this June. "Just seeing his improvement in the classroom this year has been major. He's a football player. Wherever he's needed, he'll get it done. He's a guy that you know can play nickel and you know he can play safety. It's just what's best for the team.”
For Branch, he's looking forward to taking on a more vocal role in Detroit's secondary in 2024.
“I’ve gotten better with communicating,” the 2023 second-round pick expressed. “I feel I was kind of a silent dude last year. That’s why they didn’t play me at safety. But, I feel like I’m opening up more out of my shell, just making sure everybody is at where they need to be at and just trying to be the quarterback (on defense).”