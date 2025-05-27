SI

Mason Rudolph Did His Best To Deflect Questions About Aaron Rodgers Joining Steelers

Rudolph would be under center for Pittsburgh if the season started today.

Mike Kadlick

Rudolph signed with the Steelers this offseason.
Rudolph signed with the Steelers this offseason. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
As things currently stand, Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team let both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk away in free agency and—as they await a decision from Aaron Rodgers—signed both Rudolph and Skylar Thompson this offseason while drafting Will Howard in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

Needless to say, there's been quite the turnover in the black and gold's quarterback room as they hope to improve on their 10-7 record from a season ago. At the Steelers' open OTA this week, Rudolph was asked about the elephant in the room that is the possibility of Aaron Rodgers joining the team. He sidestepped the topic as best he could.

"That's nothing new to me. There's been constant noise," he said with a smile. "That's the nature of the NFL, so I've been used to that for a long time now. I do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring."

A professional answer from the eight-year veteran.

Pittsburgh will open their 2025 season—with or without Aaron Rodgers—on the road on Sunday, September 9 against the New York Jets. Kick off from MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

