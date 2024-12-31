Micah Parsons Says Cowboys’ Blowout Loss to Eagles Was Decided by ‘About Five Plays’
Most fans who tuned into the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 17 could tell the game wasn’t that close. Barring the Cowboys’ lone touchdown in the first quarter, the Eagles effortlessly racked up the scoring even with a combination of Kenny Pickett and third-string quarterback Tanner McKee under center.
After Sunday’s 41-7 beatdown, however, Cowboys star Micah Parsons insisted that his team put up a worthwhile fight and that the scoreboard didn’t accurately reflect the game itself.
“If you look at their plays, they had two big runs and three good deep shots. Other than that, we made them earn it,” Parsons told reporters. “If you take away the scoreboard, it was about five plays that decided this game.
“And you hate to say that because it’s a lot of football but… for the most part we were making them earn it, three yards, two yards, fourth-and-ones, which is good football when you’re playing a team like the Eagles.”
Peep the one reporter who couldn’t help but chuckle at Parsons’s comments in the locker room.
The Cowboys defensive star’s optimistic postgame analysis aside, one could easily argue the game featured more than “five” critical plays, especially on the Eagles’ defensive side.
The Cowboys made it much easier for the Eagles to swoop in for the dominant victory as they committed four total turnovers, including a pick-six on their opening drive. Throw in Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who was all too eager to join the 2,000-yard rushing club, and Philly had the game in the bag from the get-go.
Parsons would do well to pay more attention to the scoreboard in the Cowboys’ regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.