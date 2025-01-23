Michael Irvin Says Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift Trying to Make Chiefs ‘America’s Team’
The year is 2025, and the Dallas Cowboys still haven’t reached the NFC championship game since the 1995 season. They’re coming off one of their worst seasons in recent history, parted ways with their head coach and are considering promoting a questionable and unpopular candidate in Brian Schottenheimer.
Yet, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin still seems to think Dallas has kept its rights to the nickname, “America’s Team,” and no one, not even the wildly popular Kansas City Chiefs, can take that away from them.
Irvin recently took a not-so-subtle shot at the recent celebrity sightings at Arrowhead Stadium, accusing Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift of “stealing” the “America’s Team” tag from the Cowboys.
“We’re going to talk about Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game,” Irvin said. “They’re trying to make that (happen). Those are two good old American girls. They’re trying to make those Chiefs—they’re trying to steal America’s title.”
Right—because a WNBA guard and a world-famous pop star are personally responsible for Patrick Mahomes reaching the AFC title game seven straight times and the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl titles.
The Cowboys, on the other hand, own the longest NFC championship game appearance drought in the conference having last gotten that far in the 1995 season. Adding insult to injury is the fact that both the Cowboys’ divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, will be playing in the NFC title game for a shot at the Super Bowl this weekend.
Perhaps Irvin should focus on helping owner Jerry Jones find long-term fixes for his down-bad Cowboys instead of flippantly accusing two incredibly successful women of doing anything other than supporting their NFL team.