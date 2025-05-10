Mike Tomlin Backs Steelers GM's Comments on Trading George Pickens to Cowboys
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week. Though the Steelers acquired D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, they give up another talented and productive receiver in Pickens, who had not requested a trade.
Following the trade, Steelers general manager Omar Khan said Friday that the Cowboys reached out earlier this week and the trade came together quickly. Khan added that after conversations with Pickens's agent, they felt the trade "made sense" for everyone.
"We also had some conversations with George's agent, Dave (Mulugheta), who I have a good relationship with," Khan said. "We discussed where things have been with George, where they are and where things could go with George. And this trade made sense for everyone. … We just felt that a fresh start for both sides was the right thing."
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was also asked about the trade on Saturday, but deferred to the reasoning Khan had given the day prior. It was reported earlier this week that Tomlin was behind the team's decision to trade Pickens, but he did not specifically address that report.
“I’m not going to add any color to it other than what Omar told you guys yesterday," Tomlin told reporters. "We thought it was best and timely for all parties involved. Really, I’m just focused on the opportunity that is this weekend for the rookies.”
Though neither Khan or Tomlin left the reasoning for the trade as giving both sides a fresh start, there were certainly some rocky moments between Pickens and the Steelers leading up to the trade. Pickens got in multiple confrontations with other defensive backs last season, and in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, drew two unsportsmanlike penalty calls. Following that game, Tomlin called for Pickens to "grow up."
On Pickens side, he said he "feels great" after getting traded to the Cowboys and is excited to work with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. If Pickens succeeds in Dallas, they will benefit greatly from adding a great complementary receiver to Lamb and the offense.