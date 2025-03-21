Milton Williams Explains Why He Made Late Free Agency Flip From Panthers to Patriots
Milton Williams was one of the most prized free agents available in a 2025 class lacking depth. The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle came into free agency fresh off a two sack performance in the Super Bowl, and he cashed in by signing a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots.
Shortly before Williams agreed to sign with the Patriots, he was close to joining the Carolina Panthers, so close that multiple outlets reported that Williams and the Panthers were finalizing a deal. Instead, Williams decided to head to the Patriots at the last minute.
Williams detailed why he changed from the Panthers to the Patriots in an interview with NFL Network, explaining that he felt more wanted by the Patriots.
"My agent was on the phone, and I was kind of in the room," Williams recalled, via NFL.com. "They were on the phone talking to teams, and teams were coming in with new deals. There was a lot going on, and it happened really fast. They talked about Carolina then and I was like, 'Alright, it sounds like the best offer we are going to get, so, we were going to go there.' Then, a split second later, New England hopped on and was like, 'Nah, this is what we got for you.' Carolina felt like they went too high on their number, so, they stayed at where they were at. New England came in, and it was [over] after that. They wanted me the most and made me a priority. So, I made them a priority."
Williams was one of multiple players the Patriots signed this offseason to revamp their defense under new head coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots, who entered free agency with the most salary cap space of any NFL team, also added linebackers Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens, and Harold Landry, defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, safety Marcus Epps and cornerback Carlton Davis among others.
"They welcomed me with open arms," Williams said of the Patriots. "I just came back from a visit up there last weekend, signing my contract, getting to know the staff, and touring the building. It's going to be cool. Coach Vrabel was just preaching to me how they are going to use me in their defense. Also, how he wants a guy at every level of the defense for free agency. He wants us to come in and try to change the culture around with what's been going on in New England the last couple of years."