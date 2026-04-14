Eight Prospects Who Will Be Steals in the 2026 NFL Draft

Among the handful of steals that came out of the 2025 NFL draft was safety Nick Emmanwori, who helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl after the team took him in the second round.

I’m sure multiple teams had regrets about their first-round selections after seeing what Emmanwori did for the Seahawks as a rookie. Xavier Watts was another safety who impressed in his first year, and he went to the Falcons in the third round. Bulldozing running back Cameron Skattebo was nabbed in the fourth round by the Giants, and productive running back Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt waited until pick No. 245 in the seventh round to learn he was headed to the Commanders.

After a few conversations with NFL coaches, here’s my best attempt at predicting the draft steals for 2026. Some are under-the-radar players who will be available until the middle rounds, while others are boom-or-bust players who may go in the first round or fall to Day 2.

Two of the eight players on this list didn’t even crack the top 250 rankings from Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated’s NFL draft expert. But Flick was high on the other players, which makes me feel a lot better about my predictions.

Let’s get to the list.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

I hesitated adding Boston to this list because there could be multiple teams that fall in love with his skill set and one may snag him in the top half of the first round. (Conor Orr had the Rams taking Boston at No. 13 when he and Albert Breer did a joint mock on the MMQB Podcast.)

Boston has reliable hands and a massive catch radius thanks to his 6'4" and 212-pound frame. Perhaps he could be as productive as Tetairoa McMillan, the No. 8 pick last year who went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Panthers.

But Boston has gotten overlooked by the prominent draft pundits. He isn't talked about as much as Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson. And on some draft rankings, Boston is behind KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. because he’s not as fast as those prospects.

However, speed might be easier to find than a player capable of coming down with most 50-50 balls on the perimeter. He would be an absolute steal if he’s the sixth receiver taken in this draft.

Flick had Boston ranked No. 31 on his top 250 list .

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

I had no choice but to move up Claiborne on my running back draft rankings after an NFC coach told me that the Wake Forest product was the closest prospect he’s seen to Jahmyr Gibbs since the Lions took Gibbs in the first round in 2023.

“He’s got some stuff you can’t coach,” the NFC coach said. “He can run sideways faster than half these guys can run forward. … Keep an eye on him.”

He does have some character concerns, but the 5'10", 188-pound speedster could flourish in the right situation if he puts in the work. Claiborne has also drawn comparisons to De’Von Achane. With comparisons like that, Claiborne could hear his name called early on Day 3 of the draft.

Claiborne came in at No. 120 on Flick’s rankings .

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Fields is another big-bodied receiver who’s being overlooked due to his lack of run-after-catch ability.

If the 6'4", 218-pound Fields can expand his route tree, he could develop into a reliable starting “X” receiver. He had back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons at Virginia before transferring to Notre Dame, where he gained 630 yards and flashed NFL potential.

Flick said Fields needs to improve at separating, but he’s high on his jump-ball skills and ranked him No. 60 on his list .

Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn

I was told by an NFL defensive coach that Faulk and Ohio State’s Arvell Reese have the most upside among the edge rushers in this year’s class.

Reese will likely be a top-10 pick, but it’s not easy to tell where Faulk will land due to his boom-or-bust potential. He’s going to be a steal for someone if he drops to the bottom of the first round.

Don’t be surprised if a team becomes enamored with his enticing physical traits at 6'6" and 274 pounds. Flick is high on Faulk and listed him at No. 18 in his rankings .

Faulk didn’t have the kind of production in college that you would expect from a first-round talent, but don’t let the two sacks last season fool you: He showed plenty of high upside while at Auburn.

Anthony Lucas seems unlikely to get picked before Day 3, but someone should be happy to have him. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Anthony Lucas, edge, USC

When an NFL coach mentioned to me that Lucas was one of his favorite under-the-radar players in the draft, I immediately remembered his scouting combine interview in Indianapolis.

He had thoughtful and engaging responses, and in that interview, he mentioned that his coaches at USC got him to study game film of Lions star Aidan Hutchinson and productive Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu. The study sessions definitely paid off because the 6'6", 256-pound Lucas has the attention of NFL coaches.

Lucas didn’t crack Flick’s top 250 .

Derrick Moore, edge, Michigan

Moore is one of the more polished edge players in this draft. He could be a Day 2 pick who quickly earns a starting role in his rookie season.

He’s stout against the run and has enough pass-rushing moves to consistently apply pressure. But some teams might be turned off by his presumed low ceiling and would rather bet on a raw prospect with more upside.

One NFL team is going to be very fortunate if they don’t overthink it with the 6'4", 255-pound Moore. Fundamentals won’t be an issue for a player ready to make an immediate impact.

Flick highlighted Moore’s high motor, and listed him at No. 55 .

D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Ponds has gotten overlooked when it comes to being in the first-tier of cornerbacks, due to his lack of size at 5'9" and 180 pounds. But his excellent speed and instincts could make him an immediate contributor as a nickel cornerback.

With time, he could earn trust as an outside cornerback once teams realize that size isn’t an issue for the savvy playmaker who was instrumental in Indiana’s run to the national championship.

His size will likely keep him out of the first round, but Ponds could go early in the second round. He’s listed at No. 44 in Flick’s rankings .

Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon

Whittington is another player being knocked for his lack of size at 5'8" and 205 pounds. He also dealt with injuries in college and didn’t become a starting player until his sixth season.

Still, it was one very impressive season with 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Oregon product is a physical runner with impressive vision and burst.

Whittington wasn’t mentioned in Flick’s draft rankings.

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