NFL Fact or Fiction: Debating Whether the Raiders Should Trade Davante Adams
The 2024 NFL season is almost here, evident by the beautiful downfield throw Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes unleashed for rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy on Sunday to kickoff training camps this summer.
But, first, let’s put a bow on the offseason by examining what I missed while I was away last week for a destination wedding in Cancun, Mexico. It was my first time at an all-inclusive resort, and I have to say, the food was pretty disappointing. But I shouldn’t be surprised about mediocre food in tourist areas.
Even though the food was meh, it wasn’t enough for me to leave the beautiful scenery the resort next to the beach had to offer. You know, kind of like Davante Adams not asking to be traded, despite the Las Vegas Raiders’ questionable quarterback situation.
The trade rumors picked up again after viewers got an inside look at Adams’s frustrations with the Raiders last season during an episode of Netflix’s reality show Receiver. But Adams and his agents recently said there have been no discussions about a potential trade.
That’s not the case with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers. The 2020 first-round pick officially requested to be traded last week.
Let’s examine Adams’s and Aiyuk’s situations.
Raiders should trade Davante Adams before the season
Manzano’s view: Fiction
The Adams trade rumors have gotten so out of hand that his agents went on the record with ESPN’s Adam Schefter to shut down the “baseless, unfounded speculation.” Even the Raiders’ star receiver did damage control by telling Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast he wants to be in Las Vegas, but he did entertain the idea of one day reuniting with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Adams might not be pleased with the Raiders’ quarterback situation of veteran Gardner Minshew II and second-year signal-caller Aidan O’Connell—that’s why he was quick to tell Sharpe he would love to play with Tom Brady, a soon-to-be minority owner of the Raiders. But it’s clear that Adams isn’t disgruntled to the point that he wants out, which is why he and his representatives are attempting to control the rumors, while also nudging the team to improve the quarterback room in the near future.
From the Raiders’ perspective, it wouldn’t be wise to trade their best offensive player nearly a month before the season. Adams’s presence drastically helps Minshew and O’Connell on the field, perhaps enough to contend for a playoff berth. The Raiders could have a top-10 defense with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins on the front.
The Raiders don’t have a franchise quarterback, but they have a balanced roster with a healthy salary cap and a star wideout who appears content enough to at least stick it out one more season in Las Vegas.
Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy will connect for at least eight TDs
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Mahomes and Worthy provided the first highlight of training camp after the two-time MVP rolled to his left and threw a deep touchdown pass to his newest weapon. That, of course, made the fantasy football world giddy about a potential new dynamic duo in Kansas City.
But it might be better to take a wait-and-see approach with the Chiefs’ impressive first-round pick. Worthy has game-changing speed, but that won’t do him any favors unless he’s able to create separation near the line of scrimmage with his route running. If Worthy proves to be a versatile wideout early in his career, he might flirt with 10 touchdowns in his rookie season.
But the Chiefs prefer production in the postseason over regular-season stats. Rashee Rice’s best performances from his rookie season occurred in the postseason after he delivered 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in season. Worthy could have similar numbers to Rice’s rookie year, if he’s able to quickly gain trust from Mahomes, who also has Travis Kelce and newcomer Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as passing options.
Commanders should go all in to acquire Brandon Aiyuk
Manzano’s view: Fact
I’ve mentioned multiple times this offseason that the 49ers should keep Aiyuk because they need him to win the Super Bowl. Yes, they could maybe lose him for nothing in the offseason, but this team didn’t make a handful of splash moves in recent years with the future in mind. San Francisco is all about the present and that has proven to be the case because the team hasn’t moved Aiyuk, despite his trade request last week.
If the 49ers can’t get Aiyuk to report to training camp and they begin to seriously consider trading him, then Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters needs to call his former boss, 49ers GM John Lynch, at least 10 times a day, searching for ways to pair Aiyuk with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
If the 49ers do decide to move Aiyuk, it might be tough for them to land a first-round pick because Aiyuk could be seeking a new deal worth about $30 million per season. But they might be able to squeeze a first-round pick from the Commanders, who should strongly consider a deal to ensure their new quarterback has a successful rookie season. Daniels with a retooled offensive line and a potential wideout duo of Terry McLaurin and Aiyuk could be enough to get them into the postseason in Year 1 of a new era.
Joe Burrow was wise to share his 18-game schedule suggestions
Manzano’s view: Fact
Burrow, obviously, noticed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other league owners planting the seeds this offseason about a potential 18-game schedule in the future.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback realized this proposal could pick up steam in the coming offseasons and shared suggestions for what it will take for the players to agree to expand the schedule. During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Burrow suggested two bye weeks for each team if the league were to implement an 18-game season. He also added that, in this scenario, the NFL should consider moving the Pro Bowl to the middle of the season as a way to revive the lackluster end-of-season event.
Some star players have avoided this tricky subject because it’s not fair to have players take more punishment to their bodies with an added game after already accepting a 17-game season a few years back. But it doesn’t hurt to at least see what the NFL would be willing to do to get another game in the regular season. Perhaps this leads to better pay and more guaranteed money for player contracts, along with the necessary rest for a longer season.
The league listens to star quarterbacks and many seemed to have liked Burrow’s suggestions on this topic.