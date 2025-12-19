Puka Nacua Addresses His Deleted Tweet Ripping Refs After Rams’ Loss to Seahawks
Rams star Puka Nacua made his first in-person comments on Thursday night, addressing a deleted tweet about NFL refs after L.A.'s loss to the Seahawks, as well as his controversial appearance on a livestream earlier this week.
Immediately after the Rams' 38–37 loss overtime loss to the Seahawks, Nacua posted a now-deleted tweet that took a shot at the game's officials. “Can you say i was wrong,” Nacua wrote. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”
Two days prior, Nacua was on a livestream with Adin Ross and had initially criticized NFL refs for making calls because they wanted to be on TV. “The refs are the worst,” Nacua said. “These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn't PI, but I called it.'”
Amid his chaotic week, Nacua spoke to reporters after Thursday's game and took the time to clarify a few things.
Nacua said of his deleted tweet, “Just a moment of frustration after a tough and intense game like that, just thinking of the opportunities I could have done better, take it out of [the refs'] hands.”
Nacua was also probed about his livestream tirade at NFL refs, and he was asked whether he truly believes that officials make calls to be on TV.
“No, I don't,” Nacua said. “It was just a lack of awareness and just in some frustration. I know there were moments where I feel like, man, you watch the other games and you think of the calls that some guys get and you wish you could get some of those, but that's just how football has played, and I'll do my job in order to work my technique to make sure that there's not an issue with the call.”
What Puka Nacua said about NFL officials, viral livestream after Rams' loss
Nacua also spoke about the conversations he's had with coach Sean McVay in the wake of his livestream appearance.
“Coach has just echoed that he's always in continuous support of me, he's disappointed in some of the actions that I've just distracted my teammates in,” Nacua said. “I know I'll learn from it. I don't want to be a distraction in any week, especially on a short week. So we talked about that, and he's right there behind me.”
Nacua issued a public statement prior to Thursday's game in which he apologized for acting out a touchdown celebration that was “anti-semitic in nature,” and promising streamers Adin Ross and N3on that he would perform it in a game.
It’s unfortunate that Nacua's big performances of late have been overshadowed by his off-field antics. The Rams star wide receiver is coming off his biggest game of the season with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Seahawks, becoming the first player in NFL history to have 165-plus receiving yards in three straight games since 1995.
“There is a time and place for some things, and there are comments that I should definitely say to the guys in the locker room and to be aware of the situation that we're in. But then also just to stay and use every moment to prepare for the week,” Nacua said of his recent missteps.