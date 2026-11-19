Apparently, there’s no time to waste here, after the NFL rushed to suspend Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games he was already going to miss due to a knee injury. Nacua was placed on injured reserve with a posterior cruciate ligament/MCL sprain and turf toe on Nov. 12.

So, I won’t waste time saying this: The league doesn’t care about the crisis it has with players committing acts of violence. Those who decided now would be a good time to suspend an injured Nacua probably weren’t aware of the message they were supposed to send.

Sadly, it’s gotten to this point, but it’s long overdue for the NFL to make the obvious crystal clear, considering all the troubling off-field issues that have occurred in the past year alone. If today was the day to end the league’s investigation into Nacua allegedly biting a woman and making antisemitic remarks , well, the punishment needed to emphatically say that domestic violence and hate speech will not be tolerated.

Suspending Nacua for three games he already had off said none of that. But, hey, maybe he learned his lesson because it cost him three game checks, which comes out to about $1 million since he’s still on his rookie deal as a 2023 fifth-round pick. That’s merely a slap on the wrist for a player who’s about to cash in as a pending free agent . It will also benefit him and his representatives to know they can negotiate a new deal with the Rams without a looming suspension hanging over his head. There should be no benefits here, but somehow there are multiple in this situation, with the Rams now knowing that their best offensive player doesn’t risk suspension for when he’s actually available to play.

Second chances should occasionally factor in, but Nacua already got one when he went on a live stream in December and made an antisemitic gesture. He’s also the defendant in a civil lawsuit for allegedly biting a woman at a New Year’s Eve dinner, less than a month after the controversial live stream.

Baltimore mayor Brandon M. Scott should have handled Nacua’s punishment for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy because he’s aware of the ramifications that could come from sending the wrong message, which Marlon Humphrey did when he said on a podcast that Baltimore is only known for criminals. Scott’s strong words condemning Humphrey likely forced the Ravens to act and send the proper message after the cornerback was deactivated for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Scott said Humphrey’s apology wasn’t enough, and the same can be said for Nacua being suspended while on injured reserve.

It’s a positive that Humphrey is facing consequences for his poor choice of words. Still, the Ravens didn’t act this swiftly after wide receiver Rashod Bateman was arrested in June for a domestic violence dispute. Bateman has yet to be suspended, and neither has Josh Jacobs, who was booked in May on five charges , including strangulation and suffocation. Once Jacobs was removed from the commissioner’s exempt list, the Packers welcomed back their star running back with open arms. Jacobs followed his reinstatement by doing a touchdown celebration with his hands tied behind his back against the Panthers on Oct. 29. Jacobs said it wasn’t a handcuff gesture and it was about paying homage to a gospel song. Sure, and we’re all buying that the NFL would actually ban Nacua if he gets in trouble for a third time—and who knows how many chances he’s had because there have been some concerning stories about him enjoying parties and the nightlife.

Several wrong messages have been sent this year. The Seahawks decided to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold not long after Arnold was arrested on eight felony charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping. The Chiefs thought it would be a good idea to sign Justin Tucker after sexual misconduct allegations. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt believes there should be no issues because Tucker served his 10-game suspension last year and the incident occurred 10 years ago. It’s as if no one associated with the league knows how to read the room. It’s not just about the severity of the punishments. It’s more about the message these rulings and actions send, and so far the NFL keeps getting it wrong. There was also the troubling incident between James Pearce Jr. and WNBA player Rickea Jackson , but at this point, it would be surprising if the Falcons even bothered to consider cutting Pearce since he was a first-round pick last year.

And, yes, the rules say the NFL can have injured players serve suspensions. But do the rules also say that they needed to suspend Nacua before Thanksgiving? Why not before the season? Why not a month ago?

It seems like no one in the NFL cares about image. So for the sake of time, let’s just spit it out again: The league has a crisis with players committing acts of violence and there seem to be no real consequences for it.