Hey you—yes, you—your favorite NFL team should sign Daniel Jones. Like right now. No, don’t wait for Black Friday; those deals are overrated and often feature inflated base prices and larger, fake discounts. The owner of the Colts cut her starting quarterback with seven games to go in the regular season and another year on his contract without realizing, or caring, that even someone like Jones is still an extraordinarily valuable commodity in this market. It’s kind of like when, due to some unfortunate human error, a refrigerator gets marked down to $65 at Home Depot for an hour. A refrigerator costs more than $65, you know. Even if you don’t need a refrigerator right now, it’s better than paying 75 times that amount of money when yours finally short-circuits.

Carli Irsay-Gordon has a lot going for her at this juncture and, in time, she will be the kind of owner players want to play for, and coaches want to coach for. This much I can promise you. But at this very moment, she is lucky that she cannot be held personally responsible for the events of the past few weeks the way she made former GM Chris Ballard and, probably soon, coach Shane Steichen pay for their own strategic errors. The Colts panicked and dealt Quenton Nelson and DeForrest Buckner before the trade market could fully materialize, then turned down offers for Jonathan Taylor and Jones. Now, Taylor is in a backfield by committee and Jones has been released, depriving the Colts of getting anything back for a quarterback whom they paid $60 million for (and played 11 games).

To be clear, I’m not warming up to defend Jones or paint him as some diamond in the rough. Jones is Jones. But anyone with a cursory knowledge of the NFL post-2020 understands that Jones is better than a seventh-round pick out of Bloomsburg University, which is almost certainly what your—yes, your—favorite team’s quarterback situation will come to this year or next. Jones was the fifth-best quarterback in EPA per play over the first 10 games of the 2025 season. The Colts were Greatest Show on Turf-level efficiency in 2025 with a sound running game, a good-enough offensive line, three warm bodies at wide receiver and a gifted play-caller. In 2022, Jones was win-with-level good, and the Giants reached the playoffs under then-first-year head coach Brian Daboll. As the talent around Jones ebbs and flows, so does his composure in the pocket and his commitment to football stoicism. What is incredibly frustrating to me is that—and I’ll clear my throat so the people in the back can hear it—THIS IS A MARKED IMPROVEMENT OVER, LIKE, 75% OF THE BACKUP QUARTERBACKS IN THE NFL. And with most teams needing to turn to a backup on a year-to-year basis, well, you get the picture. Josh Johnson, for the love of our sweet, redeeming God, is starting an NFL game this weekend for his 41st NFL franchise. Wake up, people!

I recently wrote about this in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated . If you’re short on time, here’s the bottom line: Quarterbacks are being hit more than ever, they are holding onto the ball longer than ever and at no point since 2020 have more than 14 teams gone from the season opener to the season finale with their starting quarterback intact. As if Jones’s value wasn’t apparent when, reportedly, multiple teams tried to trade for him at the trade deadline, or during the past few weeks when the Ravens traded legit draft capital for Jacoby Brissett and the Vikings handed the Raiders a third-round pick for Kirk Cousins , it becomes increasingly inexplicable that the Colts are now completely vacating the depth chart and starting the 2027 season below ground zero at the game’s most important position (again, without an increase in draft capital to help the team move up for a starter in the draft , which is especially difficult knowing that the Colts do not own their 2026 first-round pick).

This is the moment when, in my mind, Irsay-Gordon’s noticeable role in the Colts’ game-day operations shifts from admirable and useful to frustrating. The act of vigorous note-taking on game day in front of direct reports who are frantically trying to steer something as large and volatile as the Titanic away from one iceberg after the next is fine if the owners themselves have their respective homes in order and come from a place of infallibility. Irsay-Gordon fired the team’s general manager. The person remaining, Ed Dodd, let’s be honest, needs to impress Irsay-Gordon to stay the Colts’ GM. If what is unfolding at the highest levels of the front office—trading a great offensive lineman but keeping the running back with no one to run behind, and trading the wide receiver and keeping the quarterback with no one to throw to (until you just cut the quarterback anyway)—is indefensible, it creates a clear and needless chasm in what is already the most charged working atmosphere in sports. Irsay-Gordon is directly responsible for paying Jones and watching him add value on another roster. She is directly responsible for (likely) paying the remainder of Steichen’s contract and watching him add value as a play-caller somewhere else next season.

Daniel Jones was released by the Colts on Friday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the spirit of fairness, I’ll present the defense’s side of the argument: That Irsay-Gordon is just done with the bulls---. And there’s a world where a team owner going scorched earth on an underperforming roster they invested heavily in would be applauded by the majority of us. We lauded Billy Beane during Moneyball, for example, for trading or optioning the players his manager was throwing on the field instead of the ones he wanted to see. How is removing the impediment to Anthony Richardson Sr. any different? Plenty of instances have been—and still are—a typical reaction to a team getting embarrassed in a prime-time game, too. However, even Woody Johnson, over the process of burning down the Robert Saleh–Joe Douglas era Jets in a similar act of frustrated exhaustion, accrued enough draft picks to select, like, 10% of the players in this coming year’s first round.

Just as draft picks should be viewed as superfluous for a team like Minnesota trying to win it all next year, they are the polar opposite for a team like the Colts. The Texans in 2021 didn’t have first- or second-round picks, but with two third-round picks, they took Davis Mills, a replacement-level QB who has started more than 45 games for the franchise and won three straight a season ago to keep the Texans in the playoff hunt, and Nico Collins. The Texans didn’t have a first-round pick the year before, either, but got Jonathan Greenard in the third round.

The Colts have 12 picks this coming draft, but only three are slated to rest in the top 100 . They have Riley Leonard under contract only for next season at quarterback and no new draft capital to aid in the effort to add competition. They’ll need to hire a new head coach (likely) and general manager—a full tank of gas and half a pack of cigarettes.

It’s dark and Irsay-Gordon is wearing sunglasses . Right now, the ride from here is totally dependent on what this situation taught the NFL’s most interesting owner.