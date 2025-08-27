Three Takeaways From Episode 4 of 'Hard Knocks': Training Camp With the Buffalo Bills
By the start of Episode 4 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, the Bills and the 31 other teams across the NFL had trimmed down their rosters to just 53 players. After a deep dive into Josh Allen's throwing mechanics, Episode 4 takes a closer look at several players on the team's roster bubble as they make their final bid for a roster spot during the final preseason game.
Here's are three takeaways from the latest episode.
1. How Biometrics Have Helped Josh Allen Develop Into Elite Quarterback
Bills star quarterback went from being considered a raw prospect out of Wyoming to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Episode 4 provided a detailed look into how biometrics have aided Allen's development as a passer.
Allen and the Bills quarterbacks work with Chris Hess, a biometrics expert. Hess measures quarterback's movement using 3D motion capture and high speed cameras in order to "optimize" efficiency and avoid injury. They track and compare the data of the shoulder's external rotation, the velocity the arm is rotating, the lead leg and the rotation speed of the idea in order to make adjustments to a quarterback's throwing motion.
"Chris Hess honestly changed my life in terms of how I threw the football," Allen said.
"When we started measuring Josh six years ago, one of the fastest internal shoulder rotations he was a very arm dominant thrower," Hess said. "When he started it was almost like he was just chucking a rock. He kind of went from a chucker to a thrower and now he's evolved into a passer."
2. Several Training Camp Standouts Fall Short of Final 53-Man Roster
Episode 4 took place before cutdown day, and showcased several standouts from the team's final preseason game that did not go on to make the final roster, including linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, tight end Zach Davidson, and receiver K.J. Hamler.
Ciarlo, a standout from last week's episode as well, put together another strong showing in the Bills' final preseason game against the Buccaneers. Though he missed a couple tackles, he rebounded with several other tackles and a fumble recovery. His dad even flew on a plane for the first time since before he was born just to see him play.
Davidson also shined against the Buccaneers. He showed his versatility by kicking a 61-yard punt and catching two passes for 27 yards. He did also get especially physical with safety Shilo Sanders, who got ejected for punching him.
Hamler, a 2020 second-round pick with the Broncos, detailed the adversity he has faced in recent seasons, including getting diagnosed with pericarditis in 2023, a condition where there is inflammation in the tissue around the heart. Hamler is healthy, but has not been on an active roster since 2022. Though Josh Allen called him one of his favorite teammates, Hamler fell short of making the Bills' 53-man roster at this point.
3. WR Tyrell Shavers Shows Why He Made First 53-Man Roster
Episode 4 spent more time on the bubble players that did not end up making the roster, but it did offer brief glimpses several players that did land on the final 53-man roster.
Wideout Tyrell Shavers has been among the team's receiving leaders during the preseason, and his preseason touchdown versus Tampa Bay showed just why he made this team. Since going undrafted in 2023, Shavers has been on and off the Bills' practice squad, but has now made the initial 53-man roster for the first time in his career.
Along with Shavers, fan-favorite "Buffalo Joe" Joe Andreessen and defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram also made the initial 53-man roster for the second straight season.