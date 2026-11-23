Sunday’s NFL action came to a close at a 49ers-friendly Estadio Azteca in Mexico City with San Francisco smothering the Vikings , 35–10, to maintain its stranglehold on the NFC standings.

Elsewhere, the Broncos took over first place in the AFC West with their win over the Raiders, the Giants upset the Jaguars, handing them their first loss in more than a month, and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continued their dominance at home this season with a 34–7 trouncing of the Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.

The week will finish with a matchup between the 7–2 Bengals and the 3-5-1 Commanders.

But first, here are our winners and losers from Week 11 so far.

Loser: The refs calling back Parker Washington’s touchdown catch

Referees called back a Parker Washington touchdown on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few things have been more enjoyable to watch this season than Parker Washington’s touchdown catches, and referees deprived the NFL world of one of them in the Jaguars’ 23–18 loss to the Giants. The Jaguars were deserving of the loss as they played well below their standards, but they could have had a better shot at earning a comeback win had the referees overturned what appeared to be a touchdown by Washington early in the fourth quarter.

Washington has been stellar at pulling off acrobatic catches this season, and he seemingly delivered another in the back of the end zone against the Giants. The pass was ruled incomplete, but the Jaguars challenged the play. Both CBS broadcasters and rules analyst Gene Steratore believed the call should have been overturned, but instead, the referees upheld the play with little explanation to justify such a crucial decision.

My thoughts on the Parker Washington play in #JAXvsNYG.



What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/GUd5H2W3OU — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) November 23, 2026

“I was told the ball switched hands,” coach Liam Coen said of the explanation he received for the call. “That’s what it came down to.” —Eva Geitheim

Winner: Abdul Carter

Despite his success at pressuring opposing quarterbacks, Giants linebacker Abdul Carter has received criticism recently for his struggles turning those pressures into sacks. He ranked second in pass rush win rate entering the week, but had only recorded two sacks as New York ranks just 24th in sacks with 17. Carter said going into this week’s game against the Jaguars, per ESPN , “At the end of the day, I’ve got to do more, especially to get more sacks, get more production.”

Carter responded with his best game of the season, recording 12 pressures and two sacks as the Giants upset the Jaguars 23–18. His pressures kept Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense from getting into rhythm as New York improved to 6-3-1 on the season. —EG

Abdul Carter recorded 12 pressures today, per @NextGenStats—the 2nd most by any player in any game this season. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 23, 2026

Loser: Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars

The Jaguars dropped their first game in over a month with their loss to the Giants. The defeat dropped Jacksonville to 7–3 on the season, and while they still lead the AFC South, it calls quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s recent stretch of strong play into question.

Despite throwing for 301 yards for the fourth time this season, Lawrence notched season lows in completion percentage (52.2%), passer rating (62.5) and QBR (26.6), and he had a season-high two interceptions. He also fumbled twice—though both were recovered by Jacksonville—and led the Jaguars to just 18 points, their second-lowest total of the season.

Deonte Banks gets a takeaway for the Giants!



JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3WUkdaStVg — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

“It was a rough day for us,” Lawrence said after the game. “Offensively, we just didn’t play well at all. I felt like we just didn’t come out sharp from the very beginning. I played really, really poorly today, and [we’re] not going to win many games if I don’t play better than that. … We let our defense down today. They gave us plenty of opportunities to win the game and we didn’t capitalize.”

The Jaguars have a soft landing—they host the 1–9 Titans in Week 12—but then face the Bears in Chicago the following Sunday for a matchup between two of the league’s best play-calling head coaches in Liam Coen and Ben Johnson. —Mike Kadlick

Winner: Jets offense

Geno Smith led the Jets to a win over the Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The words “Jets offense” typically do not hold a positive connotation, but the unit was wonderfully efficient in New York’s 27–24 win over the Chargers. They possessed the football six times in the victory and scored on the first five of them before running out the clock on their final drive. They allowed just one sack and did not turn the ball over while converting nine of 11 third downs.

Geno Smith was 17-of-21 passing (80.9%) for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Running backs Braelon Allen and Breece Hall did a nice job splitting the workload, combining for 36 carries and 161 rushing yards in the game. It was a nice trip to SoFi Stadium for the Jets, who broke a five-game losing streak and improved to 3–8 on the season. —EG

Loser: The Vikings-Kirk Cousins honeymoon phase

Well, it was fun for a week.

After trading with the Raiders for Kirk Cousins at the NFL trade deadline , the Vikings saw the 38-year-old lead them to a dominant 30–10 win over the division-rival Packers last Sunday. Minnesota couldn’t replicate that production this week, however, as they fell to the 49ers, 35–10, in Mexico City.

Cousins completed 68% of his passes for 235 yards, no touchdowns and an interception to 49ers defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown that was returned for a touchdown. He also posted a passer rating of just 73.9, his second-lowest of the season.

Minnesota now has a two-game stretch against the Falcons and Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium. With matchups against the Lions and Bears still on the horizon, however, the Vikings will need Cousins to return to his previous form if they want to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. —MK

Winner: Jonah Coleman and Emmett Johnson’s OROY campaigns

Neither the Broncos’ Jonah Coleman nor the Chiefs’ Emmett Johnson began the season as their team’s starting running back, but both late-round picks are building a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year. This season, there’s no obvious candidate to win OROY, though receivers Denzel Boston (Browns) and Carnell Tate (Titans) were among the leaders at the midway point of the season. Now Coleman and Johnson have emerged as legitimate candidates.

Johnson has seen a larger role in the Chiefs’ offense following the groin injury to Kenneth Walker III and has delivered, rushing for 206 yards and a touchdown while catching 10 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Walker’s two-game absence. Coleman, meanwhile, became the Broncos’ first 100-yard rusher all season as he rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

It could be hard for either player to win OROY this season since Johnson is Walker’s backup and Coleman missed time with an ankle injury, but in a year lacking obvious candidates for the award, both players will deserve consideration if they maintain this level of production. —EG

Loser: The Ravens self-destruct again

The Ravens have now lost six straight games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens appeared ready to make a statement when they began Sunday’s game against the Panthers by forcing a safety and getting off to a 12–0 lead. After the Panthers responded with their first touchdown, Baltimore had the chance to extend their lead to 12–7 when Justice Hill fumbled the football out the back of the end zone, resulting in a Panthers touchback.

That was just the beginning of another series of miscues for the Ravens, who also muffed two punts, dropped multiple passes and turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter of their 35–33 loss. Their defense gave up 30-plus points for the fourth time in their past five games.

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton said after the game that the loss does not fall on coach Jesse Minter, telling The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec there’s a lack of trust on defense. “You have to know where everybody is going to be,” he said. “It’s frustrating, but we have nobody to blame but ourselves.” —EG

Winner: Trick plays

The Week 11 NFL slate was not the most exciting on paper, but teams added to the fun with trick plays. The Ravens scored their first touchdown of the game with trickery in the backfield that culminated in Jacoby Brissett throwing a 52-yard score to Rashod Bateman. The Panthers later countered with some trickery of their own to score their first touchdown. Also in the early slate, the Titans began their first drive with a flea-flicker to Chimere Dike for a nice gain, and the Bills successfully ran a fake punt against the Dolphins. Later in the afternoon, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix connected with Marvin Mims Jr. on a 36-yard flea-flicker to put the Broncos on the Raiders’ one-yard line. Shortly after, they punched the football into the end zone.

Not all trick play attempts on Sunday were successful, however. The Chargers spoiled the streak when they attempted a flea-flicker pass that fell incomplete, in classic Chargers fashion. —EG

Loser: The Steelers’ offense

Over 80 years ago, the Steelers and Eagles merged during the 1943 season, forming the “Steagles” to manage the loss of players serving in World War II. When the two teams met again Sunday as foes, neither looked much more advanced offensively than they did in those olden days.

The Steelers in particular struggled, as Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times yet led the team in rushing. For the second consecutive week, Jaylen Warren failed to get going, rushing for 28 yards on nine carries. Pittsburgh has not been consistent throwing the ball this season, especially when they can’t run the ball, and that was true again in their loss to the Eagles. Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor , Rodgers averaged just 0.5 yards per attempt in the first half. To make matters worse, receiver DK Metcalf was ejected for committing two personal foul penalties.

This loss is costly for the Steelers, who have lost two straight since their bye. Their remaining schedule is favorable , but that won’t matter much if they can’t get their offense going. —EG

Winner: Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (their offense, anyway)

Dak Prescott accounted for five total touchdowns against the Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cowboys’ defense continued to struggle despite changing the playcaller for this week, their offense was sensational in a 51–30 win over the Titans. Dallas scored on every drive (excluding kneel-downs), amassing seven touchdowns and a fourth-quarter field goal from kicker Brandon Aubrey.

As for quarterback Dak Prescott, he was nearly flawless, completing 85% of his pass attempts for 325 yards, four touchdowns and a passer rating of 147.3 while adding another score on the ground.

“It’s all working,” Prescott said of the Cowboys’ offense. “It’s not just me. It's the 10 other guys in the game playing around me.”

He’s not wrong. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb paced the offense with 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, while George Pickens added 107 yards and a score of his own. Running back Javonte Williams, meanwhile, found the end zone twice, once on the ground and once through the air.

Now 5–6, the Cowboys still face an uphill battle to earn a playoff spot. If their offense can continue to rack up points, however, perhaps they can make a late-season push. —MK

Loser: Tyler Shough

Quarterback Tyler Shough turned in another underwhelming performance in the Saints’ 21–13 loss to the Bears as New Orleans fell short of 20 points for the second consecutive week. The Saints’ defense has played better of late and the return of Travis Etienne Jr. sparked the team’s run game, but Shough was unable to take advantage. He completed 25 of his 44 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking six sacks in the game. His play received some criticism from game broadcaster Tom Brady, who called out several of his missed opportunities.

Next play, Tom Brady got after Tyler Shough for picking the wrong WR.



Saints QB had Devaughn Vele and went to Chris Olave. https://t.co/DwP77pPOmR pic.twitter.com/9oQJw4bi0a — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) November 22, 2026

Thanks to Shough’s lackluster day, former Saints coach and Bears DC Dennis Allen successfully earned a revenge win and capped off the day by performing Ben Johnson’s signature “stanky leg” celebration in the locker room.

Shough will need to play better if he wants to retain his starting job beyond the 2026 season. If not, the Saints could turn elsewhere to improve the position. —EG

Winner: Bucky Irving and Vita Vea’s “belly celly”

Bucky Irving and Vita Vea broke out the "belly celly" against the Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers lost their seventh game of the season on Sunday against the Lions, but don’t tell Bucky Irving and Vita Vea that.

After Tampa Bay capped a 12-play, 70-yard third-quarter drive with an Irving touchdown run, Detroit’s lead was cut to just three. The TD score was sprung by a block from Vea—who took the field as an eligible fullback—and as such, the duo broke out an incredible celebration that immediately went viral.

Bucky Irving and Vita Vea…I don’t have any words for this. pic.twitter.com/TEEy8alB5s — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 22, 2026

The “belly celly,” as it has been dubbed, came at the perfect time as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday. —MK