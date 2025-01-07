2025 NFL Schedules for Packers, Lions, Vikings, Bears
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are headed to the playoffs out of the NFC North, but it’s never too early to look ahead.
Here are the 2025 NFL schedules for the NFC North. An asterisk marks each playoff opponent.
1. Detroit Lions
Home: Chicago, Green Bay*, Minnesota*, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh*, Tampa Bay*
Away: Chicago, Green Bay*, Minnesota*, Baltimore*, Cincinnati, Philadelphia*, Washington*, Kansas City*, L.A. Rams*
Games against playoff teams: 11.
2. Minnesota Vikings
Home: Chicago, Detroit*, Green Bay*, Baltimore*, Cincinnati, Philadelphia*, Washington*, Atlanta
Away: Chicago, Detroit*, Green Bay*, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh*, L.A. Chargers*, Seattle
Games against playoff teams: 9.
3. Green Bay Packers
Home: Chicago, Detroit*, Minnesota*, Baltimore*, Cincinnati, Philadelphia*, Washington*, Carolina
Away: Chicago, Detroit*, Minnesota*, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh*, Denver*, Arizona
Games against playoff teams: 9.
4. Chicago Bears
Home: Detroit*, Green Bay*, Minnesota*, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh*, New Orleans
Away: Detroit*, Green Bay*, Minnesota*, Baltimore*, Cincinnati, Philadelphia*, Washington*, Las Vegas, San Francisco.
Games against playoff teams: 10.
NFC North Power
On paper, of course, and subject to change, the Packers and their NFC North brethren will face challenging schedules in 2025.
First and foremost, the NFC North is the best division in football. Overall, the four teams went 45-23 and three teams reached the postseason. The only other division with three playoff teams was the AFC West, with those teams going a combined 40-28.
Another way to look at the power of the NFC North is net touchdowns. Detroit scored 33 more touchdowns than its opponents, while Green Bay was plus-13, Minnesota was plus-10 and Chicago was just minus-1. That’s a total of plus-55.
The other divisions: AFC East, plus-0; AFC North, plus-4; AFC South, minus-47; AFC West, plus-14; NFC East, minus-8; NFC South, minus-13; NFC West, minus-5.
NFL Schedule Rotation
Plus, as part of the NFL’s schedule rotation, the NFC North is trading the mediocre NFC West and terrible AFC South for the NFC East and the AFC North.
Both of those divisions sent two teams to the playoffs. The AFC North went a combined 34-34 but the Cincinnati Bengals’ hot finish meant three teams finished over .500. The NFC East went a combined 36-32, with the Dallas Cowboys managing to go 7-10 without Dak Prescott for most of the season.
The third-place Packers will play the third-place teams from the NFC South and NFC West as well as the AFC West. For Green Bay, that means the Carolina Panthers, who finished 5-12 but won two of their last three games, the Arizona Cardinals, who finished 8-9 but won four in a row after losing to Green Bay, and the Denver Broncos, who made the playoffs with a 10-7 record.
The NFC North fattened up against the AFC South, with Green Bay, Detroit and Minnesota sweeping and Chicago going 2-2 for a combined 14-2 record. All four teams in the AFC South finished in the negative in net touchdowns.
NFL Strength of Schedule
According to NFL Nerd on X, the Giants have the toughest schedule in 2025, with their opponents having a combined winning percentage of .574 in 2024.
The Beras and Lions are tied for the second-toughest schedules at .571. The Packers, Vikings and Cowboys are tied for the fifth-toughest schedules at .557.
Green Bay’s home games will come against opponents with a combined winning percentage of .632.
Along with the NFC North teams and the Panthers, the Packers will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Three Overreactions from Packers-Bears | Huge update for Christian Watson | Snaps, stud, dud, defining play | Packers make unwelcome playoff history | Packers-Bears report card | What happened and what’s ahead | What happened to passing game? | Packers, Eagles are much different teams | Matt LaFleur’s costly timeout | The latest on Jordan Love, Christian Watson | Packers-Bears stock report | Bears beat Packers 24-22 | Breaking down the 2025 schedule | Q&A on eve of Matt LaFleur’s 100th game | Five greatest games in Packers-Bears history