After Busy Offseason, Is NFC North Still the NFL’s Best Division?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFC North was the best division in NFL history last season. While that didn’t mean a hill of beans once the playoffs began, the division should produce wins by the bushel again in 2025.
The NFC North remains the best division in the NFL, according to NFL.com’s Eric Edholm.
The Detroit Lions, who have won back-to-back division titles and overcame a staggering number of injuries to key players to finish 15-2 last year, are loaded on both sides of the ball, though there are real questions from a coaching perspective after losing both of their coordinators.
The Minnesota Vikings, who finished 14-3, are stronger in the trenches on both sides of the ball and added running back Jordan Mason to take some of the stress off Aaron Jones. So long as first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, last year’s first-round pick, is even competent, the Vikings will be strong again.
The Packers finished a distant third at 11-6 last year. They went 10-1 outside the NFC North and 1-5 within the division. They are “no slouches,” Edholm wrote.
“The Packers are out to prove they can build on an 11-win season, although it's a critical campaign for Jordan Love and Green Bay's defense to prove proficient,” Edholm said.
He’s right. In two seasons as the starter, Love has a half-season of sustained high-level play. If he can stay healthy, the young weapons play with more consistency and the rookie receivers can contribute, the pieces will be in place.
LaFleur’s record is tremendous but the big-game results, in general, and last year’s big-game results, in particular, are a stain on his glittering resume.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions are strong favorites to win the division at +155, with the Packers (+260) just ahead of the Vikings (+270). The Bears are bringing up the rear at +550, though those are the best odds for any of the bottom teams.
All four teams could challenge for a playoff berth.
Even with the brain drain of losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Lions’ roster is stacked.
While they have a “beastly” schedule, “It's hard to imagine this team suddenly going in the tank, even in such a stacked division,” Edholm said.
For the Vikings, it all hinges on McCarthy. Last year’s quarterback, Sam Darnold, went from veteran retread to NFL MVP candidate. Perhaps any quarterback can put up winning numbers with a stellar supporting cast and the guidance of coach Kevin O’Connell.
“If the second-year pro is ready to roll, this is a team that can win now,” Edholm said.
With the hiring of Johnson headlining a busy offseason, Chicago could make some noise, too. It addressed its biggest weakness, the offensive line, by adding three strong veterans during the offseason, then gave second-year quarterback Caleb Williams enviable firepower by drafting tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and receiver Luther Burden III in the second round.
Using sportsbook win totals, Pro Football Focus also deemed the NFC North the best division.
“Every NFC North matchup in 2025 figures to be a battle — a true murderer’s row on the divisional slate,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote.
The odds have been shaken up quite a bit since the unofficial end to free agency, with the Vikings making a big move.
Winning the North is important because it at least ensures one home playoff game. To get that done, the Packers must play better within the division. In 2019 and 2020 – what seems like ancient history – LaFleur went 11-1 in division games. Last year, they almost went 0-6. Their 11 wins was tied for the most ever for a third-place team.
“Every year is a new year, every team is different,” running back Josh Jacobs said during OTAs. “But our objective always was to win the North. Win the North first. And that’s something that we still take a lot of pride in, that’s something that’s been a big focus for us.”