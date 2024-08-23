All-Oneida: The Packers’ All-Training Camp Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, the Green Bay Packers held training camp on Clarke Hinkle Field, which runs alongside Oneida Street. The best training camp players whose careers amounted to nothing earned the All-Oneida moniker.
Today, training camp is held on Ray Nitschke Field, which runs between Armed Forces Drive and Mike McCarthy Way. A change in location means a change in meaning. Our All-Oneida Team represents the best players of the Packers’ 2024 training camp.
It’s important to note that the depth chart is irrelevant. If a player dominated against the second string
All-Oneida Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Love.
No explanation is necessary.
Running back: Emanuel Wilson
This isn’t a slight to Josh Jacobs. His powerful style is rather irrelevant during a no-tackling-allowed training camp practice. Getting better matchups with a lot of touches against backups, Wilson got into the clear a few times during camp to get the nod. It might have been MarShawn Lloyd had he been able to stay on the field.
Receiver: Romeo Doubs.
“All he does is catch touchdown passes,” is what ESPN’s Chris Berman used to say about Cris Carter. Of course, Carter did more than catches touchdown passes, just as Doubs is more than just an elite red-zone threat.
Receiver:
Dontayvion Wicks. Bo Melton had a hot start to training camp and Grant DuBose picked up steam during the second half of camp, but Wicks produced from start to finish.
Slot receiver:
Jayden Reed. If there’s one player positioned to catch 80 passes for 1,000 yards, it’s Reed, who is a matchup nightmare. If it’s man coverage and Reed gets to run a crossing route, forget about it.
Left tackle: Rasheed Walker
Left guard: Elgton Jenkins
Center: Josh Myers
Right guard: Sean Rhyan
Right tackle: Zach Tom
This might be the starting five against the Eagles in two weeks. The lack of depth up front made it impossible to look deeper.
Jordan Morgan, the first-round pick, quickly won the starting job at right guard against Rhyan. However, Morgan didn’t play in the first two preseason games and seems unlikely to play in the third. Rhyan is a good player; the Packers will be perfectly fine with him starting.
Tight end: Tucker Kraft
Is it possible Kraft will emerge as the best tight end of Green Bay’s 2023 draft class? Kraft made more noteworthy plays in the last week of camp than Luke Musgrave had for all of camp.
All-Oneida Defense
Defensive end: Rashan Gary
Defensive end: Kingsley Enagbare
The Packers will go with Gary and Preston Smith as their starting defensive ends, but Enagbare and Lukas Van Ness had better camps than Smith. Of course, at age 31, Smith’s focus in August isn’t about dominating August.
Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark
Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt
Wyatt’s abundance of sacks and pressures give him the nod over TJ Slaton, who had a strong training camp, as well. Don’t be shocked if Wyatt threatens 10 sacks. Slaton wrecked the Ravens during one-on-ones on Thursday.
Linebacker: Eric Wilson
Linebacker: Quay Walker
Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie
With second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper and third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper missing chunks of training camp due to injuries, these were simple picks. For the first two weeks of camp, Wilson was arguably the best defensive player on the field.
Cornerback: Jaire Alexander
Cornerback: Robert Rochell
Eric Stokes picked off four passes but also was on the wrong end of several Jordan Love touchdowns. Rochell was more consistent, with the caveat of he was playing against the No. 2s.
Nickel: Javon Bullard
It was interesting to see Bullard get at least a few reps alongside Alexander and Stokes with the No. 1 defense. Keisean Nixon almost certainly will start the season in the slot but Bullard’s acceleration, instincts and physicality all could tip the scales in his favor at some point.
Rookie Kalen King earns an honorable mention.
Safety: Xavier McKinney
Safety: Evan Williams
On the offensive line, the quest is to find the “best five” blockers. Will it be the same in the secondary? The ball just seems to find Williams. After a summer filled with big plays, will the “best five” at some point include Bullard in the slot and Williams and McKinney at safety just so Williams can get on the field?
All-Oneida Specialists
Kicker: Anders Carlson
Greg Joseph would have been the kicker until his training camp went off the rails over the last week. So, it’s Carlson by default. He went 5-for-5 against the Ravens to cap a solid finish.
Punter: Daniel Whelan
Long snapper: Matt Orzech
Whelan has a chance to establish himself as the best punter in Packers history – a low bar, sure, but he’s really good. Orzech beat out Peter Bowden twice.
Kickoff returner: Keisean Nixon
Punt returner: Jayden Reed
Against the Ravens’ high-quality special teams on Thursday, Reed fielded the punt, let the coverage unit converge, then stepped on the gas and got untouched to the sideline.
Nixon is Nixon. In 1967, Packers rookie Travis Williams set the NFL record with four kickoff-return touchdowns. Could Nixon make a run at that record?
