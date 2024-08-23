Packer Central

All-Oneida: The Packers’ All-Training Camp Team

Regardless of their spot on the depth chart, these were the best players at every position during Green Bay Packers training camp.

Bill Huber

Flanked by Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walkerr, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs through a drill at training camp.
Flanked by Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walkerr, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs through a drill at training camp. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, the Green Bay Packers held training camp on Clarke Hinkle Field, which runs alongside Oneida Street. The best training camp players whose careers amounted to nothing earned the All-Oneida moniker.

Today, training camp is held on Ray Nitschke Field, which runs between Armed Forces Drive and Mike McCarthy Way. A change in location means a change in meaning. Our All-Oneida Team represents the best players of the Packers’ 2024 training camp.

It’s important to note that the depth chart is irrelevant. If a player dominated against the second string

All-Oneida Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Love.

No explanation is necessary.

Running back: Emanuel Wilson

This isn’t a slight to Josh Jacobs. His powerful style is rather irrelevant during a no-tackling-allowed training camp practice. Getting better matchups with a lot of touches against backups, Wilson got into the clear a few times during camp to get the nod. It might have been MarShawn Lloyd had he been able to stay on the field.

Receiver: Romeo Doubs.

“All he does is catch touchdown passes,” is what ESPN’s Chris Berman used to say about Cris Carter. Of course, Carter did more than catches touchdown passes, just as Doubs is more than just an elite red-zone threat.

Receiver:

Dontayvion Wicks. Bo Melton had a hot start to training camp and Grant DuBose picked up steam during the second half of camp, but Wicks produced from start to finish.

Slot receiver:

Jayden Reed. If there’s one player positioned to catch 80 passes for 1,000 yards, it’s Reed, who is a matchup nightmare. If it’s man coverage and Reed gets to run a crossing route, forget about it.

Left tackle: Rasheed Walker

Left guard: Elgton Jenkins

Center: Josh Myers

Right guard: Sean Rhyan

Right tackle: Zach Tom

This might be the starting five against the Eagles in two weeks. The lack of depth up front made it impossible to look deeper.

Jordan Morgan, the first-round pick, quickly won the starting job at right guard against Rhyan. However, Morgan didn’t play in the first two preseason games and seems unlikely to play in the third. Rhyan is a good player; the Packers will be perfectly fine with him starting.

Tight end: Tucker Kraft

Is it possible Kraft will emerge as the best tight end of Green Bay’s 2023 draft class? Kraft made more noteworthy plays in the last week of camp than Luke Musgrave had for all of camp.

All-Oneida Defense

Defensive end: Rashan Gary

Defensive end: Kingsley Enagbare

The Packers will go with Gary and Preston Smith as their starting defensive ends, but Enagbare and Lukas Van Ness had better camps than Smith. Of course, at age 31, Smith’s focus in August isn’t about dominating August.

Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt’s abundance of sacks and pressures give him the nod over TJ Slaton, who had a strong training camp, as well. Don’t be shocked if Wyatt threatens 10 sacks. Slaton wrecked the Ravens during one-on-ones on Thursday.

Linebacker: Eric Wilson

Linebacker: Quay Walker

Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie

With second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper and third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper missing chunks of training camp due to injuries, these were simple picks. For the first two weeks of camp, Wilson was arguably the best defensive player on the field.

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander

Cornerback: Robert Rochell

Eric Stokes picked off four passes but also was on the wrong end of several Jordan Love touchdowns. Rochell was more consistent, with the caveat of he was playing against the No. 2s.

Nickel: Javon Bullard

It was interesting to see Bullard get at least a few reps alongside Alexander and Stokes with the No. 1 defense. Keisean Nixon almost certainly will start the season in the slot but Bullard’s acceleration, instincts and physicality all could tip the scales in his favor at some point.

Rookie Kalen King earns an honorable mention.

Safety: Xavier McKinney

Safety: Evan Williams

On the offensive line, the quest is to find the “best five” blockers. Will it be the same in the secondary? The ball just seems to find Williams. After a summer filled with big plays, will the “best five” at some point include Bullard in the slot and Williams and McKinney at safety just so Williams can get on the field?

All-Oneida Specialists

Kicker: Anders Carlson

Greg Joseph would have been the kicker until his training camp went off the rails over the last week. So, it’s Carlson by default. He went 5-for-5 against the Ravens to cap a solid finish.

Punter: Daniel Whelan

Long snapper: Matt Orzech

Whelan has a chance to establish himself as the best punter in Packers history – a low bar, sure, but he’s really good. Orzech beat out Peter Bowden twice.

Kickoff returner: Keisean Nixon

Punt returner: Jayden Reed

Against the Ravens’ high-quality special teams on Thursday, Reed fielded the punt, let the coverage unit converge, then stepped on the gas and got untouched to the sideline.

Nixon is Nixon. In 1967, Packers rookie Travis Williams set the NFL record with four kickoff-return touchdowns. Could Nixon make a run at that record?

More Green Bay Packers Training Camp News

Packers-Ravens: Everything you need to know from joint practice |  Love says Packers are ready | No fights | Five things to watch

Latest news and analysis: Six best players of training camp | Packers add Madison native | Dillon provides update after stinger | Cooper’s uphill climb for playing time | Perfect storm for Pearson | Latest injury updates | Two roster moves | Updated Roster Lock-O-Meter | Backup QB options? | Packers stock report | Winners and losers 

Published
Bill Huber

BILL HUBER

Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packer Central, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.