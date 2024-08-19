Packers Stock Report: Crashing After Loss to Broncos
The Green Bay Packers laid a collective egg between Friday’s joint practice and Sunday’s 27-2 walloping at the hands of the Denver Broncos.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy afterward.
“Certainly, I was hoping our guys would come out with more strain, effort, grit after kind of getting humbled the other day in practice. And then to have it happen again (is) not where you want to be.” LaFleur said.
A lack of effort, strain and grit are not exactly words that you want to hear at this point of the season.
Spring ball is over. The Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a little more than two weeks.
Those games will count for real in the standings.
For those wondering how slim the margin for error can be, consider the Packers made the playoffs a season ago by the skin of their teeth.
Had they not done that, would this team be viewed in the same light as they are now as Super Bowl contenders?
For that reason, above all else, everyone gets an honorable mention for those whose stock is trending downward.
If you don’t believe me, ask LaFleur.
With that caveat in mind, here are some more specifics in our weekly stock report.
This week, we’ll start with the negative.
Stock Down
QBs Sean Clifford/Michael Pratt
Backup quarterback is a bit of a thankless job. Everyone hopes that you never play and, when you do, you’re expected to do what the starter typically does.
Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt struggled mightily against the Denver Broncos.
To be clear, it was not exactly a fair fight. Clifford especially was swimming upstream with a makeshift offensive line and backup receivers playing against Denver’s starting defense for his first two series.
Denver is not expected to be a contender this year, but its defense has some good players and is coordinated by the respected Vance Joseph.
That being said, Clifford has struggled throughout camp with turnovers. Against Denver, he was lucky to recover a botched snap on the first play of the night and threw an interception on his final play.
Bottom line is that a quarterback’s top job is to take care of the football, and Clifford has not done that well enough.
Once Pratt entered the game, things did not get any better. He fumbled on a play when he held the ball too long. He showed some impressive arm strength, but was also inaccurate for a majority of the night.
Overall, the passing game finished 16-of-26 for 97 yards with no touchdowns and two turnovers.
That’s not going to cut it against anyone.
It’s unlikely the Packers will look to the veteran market for a backup, but if this is what they’re going to get, it’s hard to imagine feeling comfortable should either Clifford or Pratt have to start a meaningful game.
K Greg Joseph
This is a tough-luck spot for Greg Joseph because he only had one opportunity, but that’s the life of the NFL kicker.
When you’re asked to make the kick, you need to make it.
Joseph was given a shot at a 47-yard field goal after Green Bay’s best drive of the night sputtered in Broncos territory. Joseph’s kick from the left hash missed badly to the right. With only a 5 mph wind at kickoff, it wasn't as if the weather was a factor.
Joseph was brought in to be the steady veteran as competition to Anders Carlson.
Instead, both kickers have been wildly inconsistent at training camp. The winner of this competition might be someone that’s a placeholder until something comes available on the waiver wire.
Neither kicker has inspired any confidence this offseason, and Joseph’s latest miss is just another chapter in the unfortunate tale of searching for a kicker.
OT Caleb Jones
LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich called the competition for the swing tackle spot a great one.
Caleb Jones was thrust into the limelight with an appearance with the starters at right tackle toward the end of Family Night. He was beaten by Rashan Gary on each of his first two snaps before recovering to finish things off.
Now, it looks like Jones has fallen behind in the pecking order.
Andre Dillard started at left tackle with Kadeem Telfort on the right side.
When Dillard left the game, it was Telfort who moved over to left tackle with Travis Glover getting the first snaps at right tackle. Jones didn't get into the game until the final seconds of the third quarter.
With Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, Sean Rhyan, Dillard and Jacob Monk likely to take eight spots, there is one or perhaps two spots available on the line.
Playing later in the game is not a good indication that Jones will be in the running.
G Royce Newman
This might be the end of the line for the Packers’ fourth-year offensive lineman.
Royce Newman started 16 games as a rookie in 2021 and six games in 2022 but fell behind Sean Rhyan in 2023.
On Sunday night, Newman played the game from start to finish, rotating between the two guard spots.
Usually that would be a compliment, but this is football in August.
Playing every snap in a preseason game is an indicator that the team knows you’re on thin ice.
Newman struggled, which has become the norm for him. He’ll have one more week to make a final push for a roster spot. Perhaps with the relative inexperience behind the starting five, the Packers could value his experience.
That seems to be about the only path that to a roster spot at this point.
Stock up
RB AJ Dillon
Much like Newman playing wire-to-wire was a poor sign, AJ Dillon not dressing at all was a good sign.
There likely was not much merit to thinking Dillon was fighting for his job but contractually, at least, the Packers could get out of his contract while owing him very little money.
While Dillon struggled running behind the backup offensive line in the team’s preseason opener, he appears to be in no danger of losing his hold on a roster spot.
His status as a healthy scratch should further solidify that reality.
LB Kristian Welch
On a night when there were not many good things happening on the field, Kristian Welch was a bright spot.
Welch came down with an interception and certainly looked the part at linebacker.
Due to an injury to Ralen Goforth, Welch could be in line for more opportunities on defense during the final week of camp, which will be highlighted by a joint practice against the Ravens on Thursday and the preseason finale against them on Saturday.
With a roster as competitive as this one, it’s hard to envision the Packers keeping a player that is only a a contributor on special teams. Showing extra value as a defensive player should only help the Wisconsin native find his way onto the roster.
He had four solo tackles and one tackle for loss to go with his interception.
A strong performance as Welch makes a final push to stay with his childhood team.
DEs Brenton Cox/Arron Mosby/Zach Morton/Brevin Allen
Speaking of Welch’s interception, that does not happen without the pressure from the backup defensive line.
The Packers were able to create some havoc once Denver’s starting offensive line traded in their helmets for baseball caps.
Brenton Cox and newcomers Brevin Allen and Zach Morton registered sacks, with Morton’s resulting in the only points of the night.
Mosby’s pressure helped lead to a rushed pass that was batted in the air for Welch’s interception.
Cox and Mosby are pushing for a spot on the back of the roster. Morton, after treating a preseason game like his Super Bowl, could be pushing along with Brevin Allen for a spot on the practice squad.
