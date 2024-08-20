Packers Re-Sign Henry Pearson, Release Jarveon Howard
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Before the start of practice on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers waived/injured running back Jarveon Howard and brought back fullback Henry Pearson.
Pearson spent time on the roster last year as a fullback/tight end – the same hybrid role manned by Josiah Deguara the past few seasons and a position that holds some value in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.
Pearson was released in late July so the team could add depth in the secondary, which was ailing at the time.
His value to the roster will likely come on special teams more than offense.
Pearson was a core special teamer in his limited appearances last season. He played 22 special teams snaps between two games against Detroit and Kansas City.
He was instrumental in snuffing out a fake punt by Dan Campbell in the first half of Green Bay’s 29-22 upset win over the Detroit Lions.
“Henry’s a guy, he always busts his butt,” said LaFleur after a spring practice
“I think there’s a great opportunity for everybody here, quite frankly. And that’s one of the things that we talked to the team about.”
At Appalachian State, Pearson was an all-Sun Belt Conference tight end with 25 receptions for 329 yards and five touchdowns as a senior in 2022. Of the 22 FBS-level tight ends in the draft class with at least 25 receptions, Pearson was No. 1 in yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus.
Pearson’s opportunity rising, unfortunately comes at the expense of Howard.
Toward the end of the preseason opener against Cleveland, Howard tallied 44 yards on eight carries, including a 16-yard run that showed off some of his explosiveness.
Unfortunately, Howard suffered an ankle injury in the game that kept him on the sideline during Green Bay’s ugly 27-2 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Howard was a longshot to make the roster and likely got caught up in a numbers game with some of the other backs on the roster.
Emanuel Wilson figures to get a bulk of the carries in Saturday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Ellis Merriweather was the next man up after Wilson in Denver, with Nate McCrary also in camp.
This move gives the Packers some opportunity to add competition to their special teams, while also potentially rediscovering the fullback/H-back role in LaFleur’s offense.
With injuries to AJ Dillon (stinger), MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and Howard, the Packers were short at running back at Tuesday's practice with Josh Jacobs, Wilson, Merriweather and McCrary.
