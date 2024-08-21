Cooper Returns But Faces Uphill Climb to Playing Time
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For three weeks, the extent of Edgerrin Cooper’s participation at Green Bay Packers training camp was standing about 40 yards behind the defense with a helmet on his head so he could hear the call and get a linebacker’s-eye view of his assignment.
A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Cooper was expected to push for a starting job at weakside linebacker. Instead, he missed Family Night and the first two preseason games with a hip injury. He returned to practice on Tuesday, taking part in individual drills to help get into football shape and knock off the rust.
“It was mentally tough,” Cooper said after practice, “but I just had to do what I could do. I was taking mental reps in the back at practice, just trying to get what I could get and make the most of the situation that I was in. So, that was all I could do.”
Now, it’ll be a race against time for the first linebacker selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
That race has hit the home stretch. The Packers will hold a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday before hosting them in the preseason finale on Saturday.
After that, the competitive phase of training camp will be complete and the sole focus will be on getting ready for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not that players can’t and don’t move up and down the depth chart during the season, but Cooper will have to show he’s worthy of playing time on special teams and the scout team before getting a shot on defense for the games that matter.
“It’s always competitive,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “I think every day is competitive. Certainly, he’s a very talented player and he’s got to work his way back into the rotation or whatever it is to try to be able to go out there and be a productive member of our team and help us win games because he certainly is capable.
“I think he’s getting better. He’s working hard at it each and every day, and I know the medical staff is doing a good job with him as well as our strength staff. I think it’s just a matter of time before we can get him out there on a regular basis with no limitations.”
Cooper called the timeline for being cleared for team drills a “day-by-day” process. He is running out of days – or perhaps run out of days – to earn a spot on the defense. Even when he was healthy, Cooper hadn’t closed the gap between himself and veteran Eric Wilson, who spent the first half of training camp living in the offense’s backfield.
“Missing this many practices and games, it kills me,” Cooper said. “It kills me to not be out there competing with my brothers and stuff like that. Just being able to try to practice and get right this week and continue my process.”
So, rather than earning a starting role in the base defense and perhaps joining Quay Walker as the two linebackers in the nickel package, Cooper probably will be limited to special teams to start the season.
Any disappointment about his predicament and place on the depth chart took a back seat to the excitement of finally getting back on the practice field on Tuesday. He said he “maybe” missed one game during an All-American career at Texas A&M.
“Best feeling ever,” he said. “I think that was the longest I’ve been without playing football and just missing out and stuff like that. It was mentally tough, but that’s the thing about being a pro and just do what you have to do.”
More Green Bay Packers Training Camp News
Latest news and analysis: Perfect storm for Pearson | Latest injury updates | Two roster moves | Updated Roster Lock-O-Meter | Backup QB options? | Packers stock report | Winners and losers | Legitimate concerns | Bo Melton looking to rebound | Jalen Wayne’s famous cousin | Biggest roster battles | Grant DuBose plays with right mentality | New Packers LB Chris Russell | New Packers RB Nate McCrary
Training camp highlights: Practice 17 | Joint practice vs. Broncos | Practice 15 | Practice 14 | Practice 13 | Practice 12 | Practice 11 | Family Night | Practice 9 | Practice 8 | Practice 7 | Practice 6 | Practice 5 | Practice 4 | Practice 3 | Practice 2 | Practice 1