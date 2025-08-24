Five Overreactions From Packers’ Victory Over Seahawks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday to close the preseason. The 20-7 final score and the 2-1 final record are irrelevant, but what happened on the field was relevant with roster cuts looming on Tuesday and the Week 1 showdown against the Detroit Lions on the horizon.
Here are five takeaways.
1. Offensive Line Must Step Up
They maybe weren’t in their preferred positions, but the Packers’ offensive line was kind of, sort of intact against Seattle. While left guard Aaron Banks and center Elgton Jenkins were out with back injuries, Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom – four of the team’s top six blockers – started against a Seattle defense that kept all its top players cocooned in bubble wrap on the sideline.
Those players played 18 snaps in two series for what should have been a mismatch. On nine handoffs to Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson, 31 yards were gained. That’s four top linemen blocking for the top three running backs and averaging 3.4 yards per carry.
In two weeks, the Packers will host the Lions, who will play their starters. Green Bay must get the running game cranked up ASAP.
The first order of business will be picking a starting left tackle. That probably will be Walker after Morgan was locked in at left guard for Banks the past week. How much time will the No. 1 line need to get ready?
“I feel like we’ve got some veterans on the O-line,” Walker said after the game. “I’ve played Detroit like, what, four times? So, I know what’s up with them. Jenkins knows them. Tom knows then. Sean Rhyan knows them. I’m pretty sure Banks knows them. So, just do it. That’s all it is, really.”
2. Best Position
The best position group coming out of the preseason is linebacker. Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie are back as the starters, and 2024 third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper looks like a new man after what in essence was a redshirt season.
“Hopper, I would say he’s one of our most improved players from a year ago,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Saturday evening. “I think he’s done an outstanding job. He’s done a much better job communicating. He’s the voice of the defense when he’s in there, and so I think he’s done a really nice job. He’s still a young, developing player, but he got a lot of good work this preseason.”
Hopper, who had one sack and one forced fumble against Seattle, has been mostly locked in at middle linebacker since he was drafted but got some work at the other spots toward the end of camp, which will create some flexibility if he’s pressed into service.
Who will round out the depth chart? More on that in a moment.
3. Least-Best Position
With Kenny Clark another year older and TJ Slaton leaving in free agency, it was a surprise that general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t add a defensive tackle until drafting Warren Brinson in the sixth round.
After the preseason, Green Bay is in the interesting position of having a lot of questionable depth behind Clark, Devonte Wyatt and top backup Karl Brooks.
Former fourth-round pick Colby Wooden, who was a healthy scratch to the start last season, had a solid camp and preseason. His day ended early on Saturday, which would seem to be a good sign that his place on the roster is safe. Brinson has some juice but didn’t play well against the Seahawks. Stackhouse has the size but wasn’t a factor against Seattle, either.
“I feel like I took advantage of it,” Stackhouse said after the game. “And I was just excited. Every opportunity to put my helmet on, my shoulder pads, I was excited for that day and excited to become better the next day. The goal is always to be better than the day before.”
The Packers will keep two of those three players. Maybe they’ll keep all three. How it will shake out is anyone’s guess. Whether any of those players can stop a fourth-and-1 run against Detroit or create mayhem on third-and-long might be an understated key to the season.
4. Too Little, Too Late
The race to be the fifth linebacker between Kristian Welch and Isaiah Simmons reached its conclusion.
The eighth pick of the 2020 draft, Simmons might have been a disappointment but he certainly wasn’t a bust with two seasons of high-impact numbers with the Cardinals. With size, speed, experience and playmaking ability, he was a worthy reclamation project taken on by Gutekunst in free agency.
Simmons typically was solid on the practice field but had two dismal performances to start the preseason.
“I don’t think it’s been up to my standard,” Simmons said earlier in the week. “I just feel like I’ve been thinking too much instead of just being myself. Trying to play too perfect as opposed to just playing.”
On Saturday, he looked much more comfortable in pass defense, albeit against a Seattle offense led by a rookie quarterback who was surrounded by young, second-unit players. He led the team in tackles on defense and had a few quality reps on special teams. It was a strong closing argument.
Simmons is the better athlete; Welch is the better player. Unless the Packers keep six linebackers, chances are Simmons will be onto his fourth team next week.
5. Too Little, Not Too Late
When healthy, Kamal Hadden was one of the nation’s most effective cornerbacks at Tennessee in 2023. Injury history and lack of big-time speed resulted in Hadden falling to the sixth round of the 2024 draft.
Hadden failed to make the Chiefs’ roster and spent the regular season on Green Bay’s practice squad. Given the uncertainty in the secondary, which included only three proven players, a former receiver and a few other late-round draft picks, the door was wide open for Hadden to earn a roster spot.
However, he missed a big chunk of training camp with a hip injury. When he returned, he struggled. Against the Colts last week, PFF charged Hadden with 4-of-5 passing for 71 yards and one penalty. Against the Seahawks, he also was targeted five times. He allowed zero completions and broke up two passes.
Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs are locks, as is receiver-turned-cornerback Bo Melton. Kalen King allowed 1 receiving yard in 53 preseason coverage snaps, according to PFF, so is in a strong position. Hadden’s superb game might be enough to force his way onto the roster, as well.
As Hadden said after the game: “It’s always good to leave no doubt and leave a good thought in their mind.”